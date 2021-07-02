Destiny 2 Crucible Get Meta Shake Up Next Week





Destiny 2’s major PvP offerings will feel very different next week. In its latest weekly update, Bungie has revealed a lineup of Crucible weapon changes that will be released in a mid-season patch.

Bungy is taking another pass by putting the shotgun in a better place. Weapon feature leader Chris Proctor explains that the interstellar boom stick does not allow much counterplay with major weapons, as the sidearms and SMGs are currently particularly distressed. Ideally, use a shotgun to engage at close range and “use your movement or positioning skills to get close enough to get one or two hits removed.” As a result, aggressive frame shotguns have more cones, but all categories of shotguns have a lower minimum damage reduction and a higher maximum reduction.

“Because we want to be better in a narrower niche than we are now, this change aims to maintain reliable one-hit removal, but in a closer range, the current two-hits. It’s a little more angry than removal, “says Proctor. “Similar to our intentions for all special weapons, if players are caught misaligned with a shotgun, they should be clearly at a disadvantage.”

Aggressive hand cannons have also been suppressed again. Headshot damage is reduced, aiming assist falloff is reduced, and minimal damage falloff is knocked down by 1 meter.

“This change allows other primaries, such as adaptive hand cannons, pulse rifles, scout rifles, and auto rifles, which were previously eaten by the 120s, to be run, while the 120s have intense peak fire in range. We hope to be able to maintain the benefits of the rifle, “says Proctor.

On the exotic side, Bungy has toned down the Dead Man’s Tail. Hipfire damage has been tweaked, but aim assist cones have been reduced.

“We maintain high-speed firing on the hips, which we believe is the key to the feel of the weapon, but this change eliminates the ADS-level damage falloff during hip firing and makes it a target for falloffs. It’s much closer, “explains Proctor. “We also need a better aim to land the hit during hipfire. This change deliberately touches on ease of use with the aim of not making it difficult to use in the controller. I’m just doing it. “

That’s not all for next week’s Destiny 2. The Solstice of Heroes event is back. So I’m back in EAZ and trying to get some nice looking armor. There are also new shotguns to work on for this year.

If you want to know what the Destiny 2 Legendary Lost Sector is today, you’ll know where to click.

