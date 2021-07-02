The COVID pandemic has accelerated the use of new technologies: Joseph Sapien





Joseph Sapien | Guest Columnist

Even before the pandemic, technology changed our lives-remember the stress of having to find something in an encyclopedia or trying to find a strange address without the internet? However, technology has not fully penetrated the education system as it did during the pandemic. In the pandemic, limited resources, both at school and at home, hampered students’ ability to access the tools needed to master the rapidly changing world of technology.

That digital gap influenced the launch of the Success Through Technology Education Foundation (STTE) in 2018. We strive to bring technology to tomorrow’s business creators, leaders and employees in the classroom. The technical skills needed to succeed in the 21st century economy.

In the first two years, STTE has successfully developed innovative programming and strategic partnerships to strengthen entrepreneurship and technical education across the region. Thousands of junior high and high school students attended the STEAMx event and participated in fun and competitive activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Held Startup Weekends with Techstars and invited young people to participate in entrepreneurship and innovation workshops. The Sun City Challenge was attended by a team of high school students in a renewable energy contest using virtual reality and 3D printing.

Later, a COVID-19 pandemic broke out, making new technical challenges more fundamental and urgent for students and educators. I needed the skills and resources to navigate the world of virtual learning. So STTE turned its focus and looked for a space that could help the community while reaching out to students at the moment of the crisis.

We quickly tackled the digital divide, recognizing that many kindergarten to high school students in our area do not have access to computers and tablets at home. We helped alleviate this shortage by launching a laptop distribution program, collecting digital devices and donating them to students who need them. In addition, STTE, through a partnership with longtime supporter CREEED, discusses resources available to schools, parents and students for educational technology professionals to make virtual learning more successful during a pandemic. Hosted a virtual discussion of.

Recently, we partnered with CREEED again to announce this year’s Teacher Awards. The award recognizes eight educators from across El Paso County and introduces students into the classroom in preparation for a changing economy, especially in the required years. Sudden shift to online education.

Last year we showed how much technology can do and how much it depends on everyday features. We are pleased to be resilient and flexible when students adopt new tools to advance their education. Technology is “new normal,” and young people in El Paso now need to understand how to effectively use technology for their purposes.

Therefore, we continue to build on the lessons learned throughout the pandemic year on how technology can connect us, even when we are looking forward to life after the pandemic. In the coming weeks, STTE will launch the news media platform SayWhat.tv. This platform attracts young people, addresses social and emotional learning issues, and shares the latest technology and entrepreneurial trends.

Thanks to partnerships with leading community organizations such as CREEED, El Paso Electric and Microsoft, we continue to allow students to harness their talents, explore their technical careers and imagine entrepreneurship. We support. Together, we are proud that El Paso is working to create the skilled workforce needed to stay competitive in America’s skilled economy-and how fun young people are with STEAM. Helps you discover.

Joseph Sapien is the Executive Director of the Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation.

