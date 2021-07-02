iOS 15: How to use FaceTime on Android, focus mode and other features you need to know





iOS 15 makes the iPhone even more powerful.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Apple announced iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 in early June, detailing the new features and features that will be available on all compatible iPhones and iPads this fall. It’s been a few months since the official release, but if you have the courage, you can get a taste of the new software by joining the public beta.

The installation process is simple, but testing unreleased software is not suitable for everyone. The app will break and some features will not work.That said, there are many features, whether you install the beta or not.

With iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, not only will FaceTime be available to Android users, but new silent tools will be free to use, reducing the hassle of notifications. Here are 6 of the many features that iOS 15 has.

FaceTime is now available on Windows and Android

When Apple first announced FaceTime, a video and audio calling platform, Steve Jobs notoriously said the service would soon be open source and available to everyone. Well, that didn’t happen. Apple has left this feature and added it to every piece of hardware it sells.

However, most of us spend a year during the pandemic using Zoom on a regular basis, and Apple is finally extending FaceTime to include Android and Windows owners.

Instead of releasing an app for either platform, use your contacts to send FaceTime links to your Android or PC via your preferred non-iMessage platform. Contacts can make video calls using a browser.To create a link, open FaceTime and at the top of the screen[リンクの作成]Or[新しいFaceTimeの作成]Tap the button. Creating a link will automatically generate a FaceTime link and choose how you want to open the shared sheet and send the link to others. The new FaceTime, on the other hand, will open FaceTime by entering the contact’s name and then sending the link via a message. Make a call on your iPhone or iPad.

The person who receives the FaceTime link will open it, enter a name when prompted, and after previewing the video[参加]You need to tap.

It’s better than being late, isn’t it?

Forget the cluttered notification tray. iOS 15 will try to fix it.

Screenshots / AppleLive Text is a magical tool in your photo library

Google Lens has been around for some time to use mobile phone cameras to identify text in photos, translate foreign languages, and identify real-world items such as animals and plants. I will. And now your iPhone has its own version of the lens called Live Text.

There are multiple ways to use live text. You can tap the live text button that appears to use it before taking a photo in the viewfinder, or you can go to the Photos app and open any photo in your library. Whether you enable live text before taking a photo or open an old photo, highlight the text such as phone number, email address, address and share that information as you like, call, or You should be able to use it. I haven’t stopped using LiveText since I installed iOS 15 a few weeks ago.

Notification summary is a welcome change

The notification tray on your iPhone or iPad can look overwhelming at the end of the day as your phone receives a myriad of alerts from random apps. iOS 15 has a new notification overview feature designed to help you organize your notifications. Whether the app first requests permission to send alerts immediately, or whether alerts need to be included in the summary.

To customize the notification summary[設定]>[通知]>[スケジュールされた概要]Go to. Add as many scheduled summaries as you need,[スケジュール]You can select the exact time they will be displayed in the section.[概要のアプリ]Select to see all installed apps. This includes the average number of notifications you receive each day from each app. Slide the switch to the on-position of each app that you delegate to the summary.

When it’s time for the summary to appear on the lock screen or notification shade, the number of alerts received will be displayed on a clean preview card, as well as a preview of some alerts. Tap the number to expand the card and view individual alerts. If you ask me, it’s a welcome addition to the iPhone and iPad.

Focus mode makes it easier to focus on what’s important.

Screenshots / Apple’s new silent settings continue to focus on what’s important

Silent mode is useful if you want your smartphone or tablet to be completely silent to avoid interruptions, but the all-or-nothing approach is not ideal in all situations.

Apple has added a new focus mode to iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 that take DND to the next level. You can create a custom focus profile that allows only selected apps to display alerts while keeping other apps quiet.

You can also select the contacts to receive alerts, whether by message or phone. All other users who send a message when the focus profile is enabled will see a status notification notifying them that they are currently busy and will see the message later.

Shared With You makes it easy to find messages sent by your friends.

Apple photos, links and recipes are always at your fingertips

Whenever a friend or family member shares a photo with you in a message or sends a link to a recipe that has plagued them, it’s a good idea to save the shared item immediately. Otherwise, you will have to scroll back through the conversation history to find it. It’s a hassle.

Shared With You is a new feature that debuts in iOS 15 that makes it easy to find what’s shared. Specifically, iPhones and iPads now automatically display photos and videos shared by close friends in the Photos app. The link you submit will appear in the new Shared With You section of the Safari home page. The same is true for news articles in the Apple News app and links to TV shows and movies in the Apple TV app.

Is it still okay? Nothing needs to be done to get it working. There is no setup, don’t forget to switch buttons. After updating to iOS 15, you’ll see everything you’ve lost and forgotten.

I’m most excited about photo integration. I had a lot of photos in my conversation, so I had to save them to my photo library, but now they are saved automatically.

Now Playing: Watch This: iOS 15 Brings AirPods Upgrades

3:04

Email apps are no longer a privacy nightmare

Virtually every newsletter or email you receive from a large company has a small tracking pixel embedded in it. Even links in emails can alert the sender when clicked.

Enterprises use these tools to measure and track whether emails are open, links are clicked, and other important metrics. However, some people do not like the idea of ​​being tracked.

That’s why Apple has incorporated a new privacy tool into its email app. this is,[設定]>[メール]>[プライバシー保護]You can find it by going to. This should be on by default. Email privacy protection hides your IP address and prevents the person who sent the email from verifying your whereabouts. It also prevents the tracking pixel from letting the sender know that you opened it.

iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 have many features that we haven’t touched on yet. In other words, there are many. If you have the courage, you can install it now, but I don’t recommend it yet. Until then, you’ll learn more about iOS 14 and its hidden features. There is more than enough to keep you.

