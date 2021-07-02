How to search google like a pro





Over the years, Google has become an outstanding force in the search engine market and has become the default engine for most devices. It has become the flagship of most users’ everyday toolboxes used to find random facts scattered throughout a product, service, music, lyrics, science data, or digital domain.

Since its inception, Google has wanted to be a very easy-to-use tool. Please see the homepage. There is only one field and button to get started. And it works great. To be honest, this simplicity is pretty beautiful. Especially if users find that there are countless ways to find literally everything using Google’s search and other features.

Over the years, the engine’s algorithms have undergone some major changes to become a sophisticated powerhouse for browsers that only provide the most valuable results for a particular search. Even a basic search will always give you valuable and relevant results.

And that’s not all.

Google also allows us to use quite a few tricks to make our lives easier. No matter what you do or why you use Google, it’s always great to learn how to narrow down your search results to find the information you need. Especially if you run your business online, you need to know how to effectively optimize your website so that it appears on search engine results pages (SERPs).

So, here are some tips and tricks for you to become a search pro on Google without any further effort.

It may seem scary, but Google’s second page often contains the information you’re looking for. Based on the keywords you used to do your research, the engine may not give you the correct results right away and may have placed your favorite website further down the list. Therefore, you can always click on page 2 to see if the information you are looking for is there before you start any kind of search black magic magic.

Explicit phrase

When you enter a set of words in the search bar, the results are associated with that query. If you enclose the phrase you are looking for in quotation marks, the engine will provide the result that this exact phrase is present.

For example, if you are looking for 2021 food waste statistics, you will get results that generally describe food waste topics that are less relevant to dates. On the other hand, enclosing the phrase in quotation marks (2021 Food Waste Statistics) will give results if this exact phrase is present.

From a marketing perspective, this may be a great thing to keep in mind when selling products online. Including accurate and accurate phrases in product descriptions and titles can improve traffic and ultimately improve conversions.

All words in the text

If you want to search a page that contains all the words in your query, enter all the words and phrases you want to search for in Google in all in text.

This search tactic searches all web pages that contain these words, but not in the same order you typed them.

Image source: Unsplash

For example, if you want to find something related to food waste numbers and restaurant statistics, just enter allintext: Food Waste Numbers Restaurant Statistics.

Exclude words

When you run a search, you always get some results and hits that have little to do with what you’re actually looking for. If you don’t want to include something in your search, just prefix the word with a (minus sign) to notify the search engine.

As in the previous example, if you are searching for food waste statistics, the restaurant and its food waste figures will inevitably appear in the results. If you want to exclude restaurant-related statistics, just enter the Food Waste Statistics Restaurant.

Is this or that

You can always use OR between queries if you want to combine searches to find multiple independent terms in a single search. To achieve this, the OR must be capitalized.

In the above example, instead of the food waste statistics restaurant numbers, enter the food waste statistics or restaurant numbers.

Title, text, URL words

Google also allows you to search for web pages using your favorite terms in the page text, the URL of the page title, or in other sections of the page. To take advantage of this feature, simply enter the first word of the phrase, then intext :, and then the second term with no spaces in between.

Example: Food waste statistics intext: restaurants.

URL word

Find the page that contains your favorite term in the URL. Simply type allinurl: and you’ll be able to enter what you’re looking for without spaces.

Allinurl: Food waste statistics

Title words

If you’re looking for a page that contains your favorite phrase in the title, think the same way above. Use allintitle: Do not put spaces in the same way.

This trick helps you find pages that contain the terms you type but are not in the correct order

Example: allintitle: Food waste statistics

Search for related websites and search within websites and links

If you want to find a website similar to the one you’ve already seen, type related: website.com.

If you want to find something specific in your website, you can always avoid it by using the site’s internal search feature if your app has it. If not, you can use Google to search the website by entering the phrase you are looking for: site: website.com.

Here is an example: site: website.com Food Waste Statistics 2019

Similarly, you can look for links that link to a particular page. Just enter the link: and enter the website of your choice you are looking for. This will display a list of all pages that link to the site you just entered in the query.

Example: link: website.com

Synonyms with word definitions

Looking for word definitions or phrase meanings? Enter define:. Use words or phrases (without spaces, of course).

Example: define: food waste.

If you want to search for a specific term or similar word that gives results that correspond to the same topic, just use ~ before the term you are searching for.

Example: Food waste statistics-garbage

Missing words

If you’re looking for a specific line, quote, or lyrics, but don’t know all the words, you can use the asterisk symbol.

To fill in the missing words.

Example: empty * fire smoke

I’m looking for a specific document

This is useful if you want to find something specific on the Internet, such as a PowerPoint presentation or PDF. Just enter the phrase, enter the file type, and enter the desired file type without spaces.

Example: Food Waste Statistics File Type: PDF

Looking for news in your area

You probably know about Google’s News tab, but did you know that you can also search for news on a particular topic from different locations? Just enter the query and location for the news subject. Enter the desired location without spaces.

Example: Financial News Location: Denver

Area code, zip code, phone number

You can use Google’s phonebook feature to search for a variety of unfamiliar phone numbers. Just type in the phone book: enter the phone number.

Example: Phonebook: 346-144-887

Similarly, you can look up the area code for the specified number. Simply enter a 3-digit code and the engine will tell you where to find it.

The same applies to zip codes. If that’s all you’re missing in your address, just enter your street address, state, and town, and Google will display your zip code as well.

Calculator, chip calculator, timer, stopwatch

It doesn’t end here. You can use Google as a calculator by entering the equation.

Similarly, when you enter a tip calculator, the built-in calculator will calculate the tip as a percentage.

Eventually, you can also use Google as a timer by typing in the length of time and the word timer.

Do you need a stopwatch? Just type a stopwatch and you can pull up your stopwatch on Google.

Search like a pro

There are still some similar tips available, but more than enough to find the information you need on the Internet.

No matter what niche you are in, knowing how to use Google’s simple yet complex search capabilities to refine your results can save you valuable time and (especially) nerves.

Google always aims to provide users with the most accurate search results, and these little tips and tricks are trying to do everything that search engines really do to provide users with only the most valuable results. Indicates that you are.

Knowing these tricks is also very valuable to your business as you can take them into account and optimize your website accordingly. Optimizing to meet the criteria for these modifiers can be a bit difficult and often requires deeper SEO knowledge. As a result, business owners can always rely on a digital marketing agency with both professionals and tools to optimize their website, no matter how rigorous their search criteria are. .. Find out more on Google

