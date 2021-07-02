Google has removed more than 59,000 links in India, Koo has more than 1,200, compliance report shows





Google said future reports will be delayed by two months due to data processing.

Google and Koo first published their first compliance report. Google claims to have received 27,716 complaints in April.

Search engine Google has removed 59,350 links from its products, including YouTube, while homemade social media company Koo has responded to 1,253 of its 5,502 complaints. These were shared in accordance with the requirements of the new digital rules that came into force over a month ago.

Google received 27,716 complaints in April in its compliance report, most of which were piracy allegations. Things related to content removal were listed on all Google products, including YouTube, but not on search.

However, the report does not include government requests.

In addition, the US-based technology major said future reports would be delayed by two months to explain the processing of the data.

Meanwhile, Bangalore-based Koo, who first published such a report, said it also acted on 4,249 posts in the form of warnings, overlays, and content blurring.

As part of its active moderation, Koo also acted on 54,235 other Koos (posts), of which 1,996 were removed.

“As Koo gains momentum across India, we will respect national laws, meet requirements and enable every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This compliance report is a step towards that. “CEO Aprayameya Radhakrishna told NDTV.

Google and Koo first published their first compliance report. Meanwhile, Facebook, the major Internet company in the United States, plans to publish its own Facebook today.

However, Twitter is facing the government’s constant enthusiasm for alleged violations and has not set a deadline for this.

The new Information Technology Regulations, which came into effect on May 26, will provide more due diligence for large social media platforms and make them more accountable and responsible for content hosted by digital platforms. It is obligatory to do.

They also require the appointment of grievances, nodes, and chief compliance officers, all of whom must be Indian residents.

