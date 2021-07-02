



The reason behind the proceedings against Big Tech is the difference between hosting and promoting content.

The Big Tech Symposium of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy was held a few days ago. Many of the prominent writers and scholars there called the meeting in a timely manner for good reason. The debate over the technology conglomerate and its potentially significant impact on our political situation has intensified dramatically over the past few years. The complexity of the issues discussed may have left some wondering if there is enough clarity to move forward. However, if there is one consensus, it means that a court is needed to crack down on Big Tech’s overkill. It should cause both hope and anxiety.

The symposium will host three roundtable meetings on antitrust law, carrier designation, and section 230 (in contrast to publishers, the platform is not accountable for hosted speech). I did. The most prominent issue in modern politics is antitrust law. Antitrust panelists, John Newman, a professor of law at the University of Miami, Roger Alford of Notre Dame Law School, and Mark Jamison of AEI can agree on two main points. ) Enforcement of antitrust law is technically difficult.

Newman pointed out that tech companies have two consumer bases: advertisers and users. As a result, it is difficult to measure monopoly activity in a zero-price market where companies set prices for goods and services at $ 0 and consumers typically trade personal information in exchange for products. It is especially difficult to assess monopoly power when harm must be measured across separate, in fact conflicting consumer groups. Predatory behavior is particularly complex in the tech sector, as companies can mutually subsidize their products, lower prices in one area of ​​their business, and raise prices in another.

As a rudimentary example, let’s take Alphabet, which runs the entire Google suite, including search and maps. In theory, it is possible for Alphabet to remove Google search ads and at the same time raise the price of ads on the map. In such a scenario, Alphabet could beat its competitors in search while selling ads on the map to recoup the loss. Advertisers will be hurt, but users may be better.

Alford believes it is important to maintain consumer hazard standards. This requires regulators to show identifiable harm to their customers before taking action. But he also believes that a viable way in the future is to expand the scope of the standard to include consumer choice. However, the simple hypothesis above shows the difficulty of patroling consumer harm. In that scenario, the advertiser is harmed for the benefit of the consumer. That is, the court is tasked with choosing between harm. So, while this is theoretically promising, if the expansion is too wide, courts can do harm everywhere.

Despite lively debate, conservatives have agreed on several points. It begins with the observation that overly obedient judicial interpretations have pushed the limits of behavior that tech companies can tolerate.

Philip Hamburger, a law professor at Columbia Law School, discussed how the current interpretation of Section 230 would give a partial exemption to hosting platforms, but the court now has a corresponding obligation to host content neutrally. Is not forced. Similarly, Richard Epstein, one of today’s most prominent legal thinkers, said at a symposium about the causal requirements associated with removal: [of social-media content] The partisan on one side has been stretched to the point where it appears to be oppressing its rivals.

Both the application of Section 230 and the causal requirement identified by Epstein require a more aggressive judgment from the bench. Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas has suggested that he may support a more aggressive stance towards Big Tech, but it is unclear if other judges will join him.

The legal reason behind the proceedings against Big Tech is the difference between hosting and promoting content. Twitter uses both algorithmic and human input to promote specific content on the platform. The trend bar on the side is one example. By distinguishing between hosting and advertising, courts can require Twitter to host users without requiring Twitter to promote all content equally. Such changes can occur by expanding anti-discrimination legislation to include perspective discrimination.

This intermediate method, which requires hosting all content rather than promotion, seems promising. But before you make a law that requires Twitter or Facebook to host a particular politician or perspective, you need to be careful. In his remarks at the symposium, Matthew Freeney of the Cato Institute revealed that regulated POWs are at serious risk. The rules regarding promotion algorithms or hosting mandates are not limited to big tech companies.

You may not need to change the rules. Mark Jamison pointed out that the pace of innovation is reminiscent of the Bells Act, which states that computer systems become obsolete every decade. If this is the case for Facebook, Amazon, and Google (as with MySpace and Geocities), regulatory intervention may not be required.

At the Big Tech Symposium, various perspectives on regulation of big tech companies were introduced. Legislators may not be in the best position to crack down on these companies, but courts can take the first step by reducing their reliance on Big Tech. But before approving the judicial action, we need to remember the words of the UCLA law professor Eugene Volokhat’s symposium. There are few problems that are so bad that government regulation makes it worse.

