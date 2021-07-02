Apple could be Google’s biggest cloud customer





Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google are competing with each other in mobile operating systems, smartphones, smart speakers, streaming media services, digital payments and other growing markets. However, Apple is also one of Google’s top customers.

Five years ago, Apple signed a deal with Google Cloud to host some of its iCloud services. Details have not been disclosed, but it was previously considered a loss for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, which hosted most of Apple’s iCloud services. ..

Many wondered if the deal would continue. However, digital media news site The Information recently claimed that Apple will increase its spending on Google Cloud by 50% this year, making it Google’s largest enterprise cloud storage customer. Let’s see what this expanded deal means for both tech giants.

Why doesn’t Apple build its own cloud platform?

According to the 2016 Re / code report, Apple is considering developing its own cloud infrastructure platform and estimates that it could reach a break-even point in its data center in “about three years.” I will.

Its cloud independence eliminates Apple’s reliance on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which all compete with Apple in a particular market. It can also support expansion into next-generation industries such as connected cars, augmented reality devices, and smart home appliances.

However, Apple also has tremendous bargaining power to secure favorable contracts with the three major cloud platforms. Just like splitting parts orders and manufacturing contracts between different companies, Apple can search for the best cloud hosting deals.

Apple will also charge a user fee for additional iCloud storage. As long as that revenue offsets cloud hosting payments to Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure, it may be more economical to maintain the status quo than to build a first-party cloud infrastructure platform.

According to the information, Apple will spend about $ 300 million on Google’s cloud storage service this year, which is only 0.08% of Apple’s estimated revenue this year.

Will higher spending from Apple really help Google?

Google Cloud revenue increased 53% to $ 8.9 billion in 2019 and increased 46% to $ 13.1 billion in 2020, or 7% of Alphabet’s top line. This strong growth is Target, Home Depot, P & G, PayPal, Twitter.

Many retailers didn’t want to serve Amazon’s most profitable business units, but some tech companies wanted to be tied to Microsoft’s vast software ecosystem. I wasn’t there. For these corporate customers, Google Cloud seemed like an attractive alternative.

However, according to Canalys, Google Cloud dominated only 7% of the global cloud infrastructure market in the first quarter of 2021. AWS dominates 32% of the market and Azure is ranked second with a 19% share.

Google Cloud isn’t profitable yet. Operating losses increased from $ 4.3 billion in 2018 to $ 4.6 billion in 2019 and again to $ 5.6 billion in 2020. AWS is consistently profitable, but Microsoft does not disclose the exact revenue or operating profit of Azure.

These numbers suggest that Apple is likely to secure the cheapest cloud hosting rates from Google. Google needs to win more partnerships to keep pace with AWS and Azure. This may be great news for Apple, but bad news for Google Cloud’s operating profit.

Important point

According to the information, Apple’s increase in cloud spending could be Google Cloud’s “largest” corporate client, but $ 300 million was just 2% of Google’s total cloud revenue last year. The report does not necessarily mean that Google Cloud will be Apple’s preferred cloud provider, as Apple is still likely to host many iCloud services on AWS and Azure.

Instead, this report shows that it’s wise for Apple to compete against the kings of the three cloud platforms for a favorable hosting price, rather than building their own cloud infrastructure. It also suggests that Google Cloud, which is significantly less deterministic than AWS and Azure, may remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

