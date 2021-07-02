Sony portrays the wrath of indie video game makers





Hello everyone. This is Jason. The video game industry has this week’s new villain, Sony’s PlayStation platform.

Some independent video game developers opposed the frustrating treatment received from Sony, essentially arguing that Japanese tech giants didn’t adequately support small game developers.

These developers say Sony contacts can take weeks or months to respond to queries. Blockbusters are prominently displayed on the Digital PlayStation Store, but indie games are hard for players to find.

Marketing is more important than ever for game developers, and more and more titles are released each year with the attention of players. For developers who may have put their lives into creating games, a single store promotion can make the difference between success and failure. That’s why developers run the risk of burning their relationship with Sony to complain publicly.

The relationship between the small studio and Sony is in stark contrast to its rivals Microsoft and Nintendo, both of which are willing to support and collaborate with indie music, the developers say. Sony did not respond to requests for comment.

About half a dozen people used their real names on Twitter this week, and several others anonymously spoke to the game’s press. The backlash has led to thousands of posts on social media and game forums on sites such as Reddit and ResetEra. Some of the developers who complained said they wanted public pressure to lead Sony to change its policy.

Taiwan-based indie developer Ian Garner has begun protesting Wednesday when he was dissatisfied with “Platform X” on Twitter. He later confirmed to Bloomberg that it was a PlayStation. “To get a promotion, you have to jump over the hoops, beg and beg,” he writes. “I don’t know how to succeed on this platform. They won’t tell me.”

Garner said in an interview at the PlayStation Video seminar that day that he felt compelled to share his experience after inviting participants to pay $ 25,000 to promote the store’s home page. “It felt like a seminar you would run if you knew that everyone who heard what you had to say would get angry.”

Other indie developers shared a graph showing that only a small portion of the game’s sales were on the PlayStation. According to them, one factor was that other platforms were more flexible when it came to allowing games to be sold. According to Garner, Microsoft’s Xbox and Nintendo Switch allow you to sell your games at a discounted price every few weeks without hassle, while the PlayStation doesn’t offer that option.

As Bloomberg reported in April, Sony’s strategy in recent years has been to prioritize the biggest blockbusters, sometimes at the expense of smaller teams. For Sony, this strategy works financially, but it can also cost developers of companies that generate small game fans.

By providing indie game choices, we can enhance our lineup of systems such as PlayStation 5 in the months following the release of the big event. It can also lead to favors from fans and developers.

Matthew White, who runs a small video game publisher called Whitethorn Games, said in an interview that it can take a very long time to get answers to simple questions. “The staff looks like they’re running irregularly due to the number of indies they have to represent,” he said.

Sony has positioned PlayStation 4 as a market leader in its last console generation, partly because it has won indie music from rival competitors and smartphones. Currently, the PlayStation 5 is sold out almost a year after its launch, and the company seems to have changed its priority. — Jason Schreier

If you read one thing

A Microsoft engineer scammed the company from $ 10 million on an Xbox gift card. His Bitcoin scheme was eventually thwarted and dominated the epic robbery.

And this is what you need to know in Global Technology News

Apple will test a program called Retail Flex that allows retail employees to split their work between home and store, ensuring stable online shopping in the face of economic recovery.

Amazon added two new bullet points to its proud leadership principles the night before CEO Jeff Bezos resigned. Employees need to cross the boundaries of the company and consider the well-being of their colleagues and society.

Twitter users may soon be able to limit tweets to “trusted friends.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2021-07-02/sony-draws-the-ire-of-indie-video-game-makers

