Google’s return to office rules include meals and baths, but not massages





The leaked note provides rules and guidance for Google employees in California returning to the office this month. Google’s campus benefits once set the standard for Silicon Valley work. Internet giants have so far been successful in bringing their employees back to the office. See other articles on Insider’s business page. Something is loaded.

When Google California employees return to their offices later this month, the company plans to regain some of its well-known perks, including free meals and buses to campus. But for now, the staff will have to do it at work without a massage.

This is due to a note recently sent to staff by David Radcliffe, Google’s Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace Services. An insider obtained a copy and a company representative confirmed its authenticity.

Radcliffe detailed other rules and guidance on when Google employees in California will be able to voluntarily return to their offices starting July 12. The company plans to fully resume office work, if conditions permit, and is working to provide other services such as massage. By that time, the representative of the company said.

Google’s glittering campuses and extravagant perks set the standard for how Silicon Valley engineers expect to be treated in the workplace. Google employees received insiders in 2017, massage points that employees can use to “buy” different types of massage, and in some places, in addition to massage, doctors, chiropractors, physiotherapists Said it provided an on-site “wellness and healthcare service”. therapist.

Many of these benefits were lost when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred and the office was closed. Now that the restrictions have been relaxed, Google and other major tech companies are calling for workers to return and have had a lot of success so far.

Here are some highlights of Google’s rules and guidance regarding the first wave of voluntary office reinstatement in July:

Vendors and independent contractors will continue to work remotely, with a few exceptions. The intern remains completely remote. Returning to the office until September 1st is optional for roles that do not require returning to the office. Most campus facilities, including food Google has temporarily suspended certain services such as massages, on-site wellness centers (acting as COVID-19 test centers), and retail stores. Vaccinated employees will be masked on campus as long as they provide evidence of vaccination status. Staff who are unvaccinated or who choose not to disclose can return to the office, but must wear a mask and complete a weekly COVID-19 test.

