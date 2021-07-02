WatchOS 8 Public Beta: Best New Features on Apple Watch





Lexy Savvides / CNET

Apple Watch is facelifted annually with WatchOS 8. Among other new features, you can expect additional workout modes, more flexible messaging tools, and portrait watch faces. Apple released a public beta of WatchOS 8 on Wednesday. This makes it easy to see which operating systems will be released in the fall. The new OS isn’t a big interface surprise, but Apple has improved the Watch experience to offer many features for the iPhone’s iOS.

WatchOS 8 works with all Apple Watch series 3 and above. We don’t recommend installing beta software on your primary device, but if you want to preview the new features in iOS 15 and Watch OS 8, you can find out how to download them here.

WatchOS 8 puts a portrait photo on your wrist

The new portrait watch face allows you to use portrait mode photos taken with your iPhone. However, instead of displaying a still image, the clock uses photo segmentation data to separate the foreground and background. In other words, the time is displayed just behind the subject’s head, and when you raise your wrist or mess with the digital crown, the subject also pops out.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

We’ve found that the distance between the foreground and the background is great, and there’s plenty of headroom above the subject, so it works best with photos that actually show the effect. Several complications are also supported, so you can also place factors such as battery level and heart rate on the watch face.

The Photos app itself provides new tools such as displaying memories and featured photos, so new content syncs with your Watch every day. In addition, you can now share photos directly from your Watch via the Messages or Email app.

AssistiveTouch is an amazing accessibility feature

In May, Apple announced the Assistive Touch, along with various accessibility features for the iPhone and iPad.

Even people who use only one arm can control the Apple Watch by detecting hand and wrist movements, such as pinching and squeezing. Therefore, you do not have to touch the screen to operate the clock.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

It’s hard to explain how intuitive this is until you use it. Pinch your thumb and forefinger and the clock will move focus to navigate menu options. Double pinch recedes and crench is a tap action to select something on the screen. AssistiveTouch is also customizable, so you can set up double-clench actions to answer calls and display action menus.

Better messaging tool

You will be able to use the Doodle Tool, Emoji Selector, or Dictation Options all from the same screen when sending a message. In addition, if you went to dictate a message but realized that it was making a transcription error, you could now select a word and use the digital crown to make corrections. .. That’s what I appreciate because my Australian accents often result in pretty interesting dictation errors.

As with the iPhone, you can send a GIF by selecting the magnifying glass icon and selecting it from the trend list or by searching for the desired GIF.

New apps coming to WatchOS

The Contacts app is finally available on your wrist so you can edit, add, view and share without having to unplug your phone. Apple has also split the Find My app into two new apps, Find My stems and Find Devices. They can do exactly what’s written on the can, ping items like AirTag, and find devices signed in with their Apple ID from their Watch.

WatchOS 8 also works with iPhone’s focus mode, so you can limit distractions or customize the mode so that only notifications from specific contacts or apps are interrupted. When you apply the mode on your iPhone, it will be set automatically on your watch. It is also considered wise to suggest a focus, such as asking you to turn on the mode when you start your workout. I need to spend more time on the beta before it understands my usage patterns.

Two new training options-and mindfulness

There are two new workout types that you can track: Pilates and Tai Chi.Workout app with customized heart rate and motion algorithms[その他]Determine your efforts better than if you used the option to trace these workouts. In addition to picture-in-picture mode, Apple’s Fitness Plus also has an additional workout filter.

Apple has also moved the Breathe app to the new Mindfulness app. In addition to animations that help guide your breathing, there is a Reflect app that displays prompts that help you focus your thoughts. I really like the new animations in the Mindfulness app and in a short amount of time using them they help me focus my attention. The time you spend looking back will be displayed (along with your heart rate) in the Health app on your iPhone after each session.

Sleep tracking also adds respiratory rate to existing sleep indicators such as heart rate and sleep time. You can also check trends over time in the Health app on your iPhone.

Other features added to the wallet app

Apple wants you to throw away your physical wallet altogether and access everything from your wrist. By the end of the year, iOS 15 and WatchOS 8 will be able to store digital ID cards such as driver’s licenses in the wallet app. Hotel and office access keys can also be held digitally.

You can now digitize your driver’s license and save it in Apple’s wallet app.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 6 supports ultra-wideband or UWB on your car keys, so you can unlock your vehicle or launch it remotely without touching or tapping anything on your Apple Watch. It depends on the car manufacturer, and it will also roll out later in the year.

We’ll update this story as the best features of WatchOS 8 Public Beta become more apparent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/watchos-8-public-beta-best-new-features-coming-to-apple-watch/

