Reliance Google Trading: Reliance Jio Trading Can Bring $ 1 Billion Revenue to Google Cloud





New Delhi: According to analysts, Google Cloud could generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue from transactions with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Jio-The financial details and interpretation timeline for Google Cloud transactions have not been disclosed, but analysts said Google with Deutsche Bank, one of the company’s largest cloud transactions based in Mountain View, California. Pegging partnerships as well as trading in.

The goal is to build a state-of-the-art AI-driven transformation platform that is highly needed by Reliance to strengthen digital ambitions. Ray Wang, founder of Constellation Research, Inc., thinks of this as a multi-billion dollar extension of the original $ 4.5 billion investment.

Last year, Alphabet Inc-owned Google began by allocating $ 10 billion to invest in India and investing $ 4.5 billion in Jio Platforms with a 7.73% stake.

This transaction ranks one of Google’s largest cloud transactions, after customers such as Deutsche Bank. This gives us an implicit sense of scale, says Tom Reuner, Senior Vice President of HFS Research.

There are no stadium numbers yet, but the best way to think about it is Google’s $ 4.5 billion investment in Reliance last year. This will help us understand the depth of collaboration as well as the priorities across the various businesses of both Reliance and Google, Loiner said.

In addition to 5G collaboration, partnerships to move legacy reliance businesses such as Retail and JioMart to the cloud include developing apps using edge computing, which is touted as a future technology for cloud installation.

Naveen Mishra, Senior Research Director Analyst at Gartner, said the partnership will help Reliance anticipate customer journeys, modernize operations and cross-sell and upsell customers throughout the ecosystem.

The first phase of technology implementation is likely to be 5G and JioMart. These are because they have less legacy and are technology driven. Legacy businesses are highly customized and their complexity is enormous. According to Mishra, it is likely to be the last part of the journey.

He didn’t comment on the size of the Reliance-Google deal, but said it could exceed $ 1 billion given the size of the Reliance, but that it depends on how the project is carried out over the next few years. I consider this a multi-year practice of at least 3-5 years.

Google Cloud has become aggressive under the leadership of Thomas Kurien and has seen well-known clients win. The deal will have a significant impact on Google’s Indian market by adding strong partners to India.

For Reliance, that means gaining access to solid technology, especially edge computing, as it expands to 5G and penetrates deeper into new era businesses like e-commerce. Google, which is considered to be slow to enter the cloud market, will also gain a foothold in India’s complex telecommunications market as it competes fiercely with players such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and IBM.

However, Google Cloud, which still accounts for one-third, is gaining popularity by signing with Deutsche Bank, Ford, Nokia and other marquee clients. Everest Group CEO Peter Bendor-Samuel says that telco workloads are so complex that working with telco vendors builds confidence in the capabilities of cloud vendors.

Reliance and Google didn’t answer ET’s question.

Currently Microsoft Corp. Reliance Industries, with both Google and Google, is experimenting with a multi-vendor strategy because it doesn’t want to get too involved with Amazon given the ongoing retail feud, Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh. Mr. says. consulting. They hedge their bets by having a multi-vendor procurement strategy. He said they seemed to get a better deal from Google in this regard.

Alphabet reported revenues of $ 4 billion in the first quarter of the Google Cloud segment, including Google Workspace, up 46% in April’s latest quarterly results, while Google Cloud operating losses were also $ 1 billion.

In an interview with ET, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurien said that the only way to make a company profitable is to scale it up, and partnerships like Reliance can help achieve that. It was.

Google couldn’t enter India without a partner such as Reliance. Without Google’s skills and talent, trust will take longer to succeed. This is very important, thanks to the size of the market and partnerReliance, says Wang of Constellation Research. It also shows why strategic investments and technology partnerships also require local flavors for success.

According to analysts, the proliferation of edge computing in India could bring data centers and apps running on nearby servers to the same location, which could generate huge revenues for reliance.

Google has an Anthos platform to help Reliance deploy edge computing, which will be a very strategic win for both, said Janakiram MSV of Janakiram & Associates.

HFS Research’s Reuner added that the strategic goals for expanding the partnership between Reliance and Google are diverse.

By leveraging the Android OS, Reliance will attack the smartphone market with the cheapest products. Meanwhile, Google will ring fence market development partners to help bring cloud products to the Indian market while leveraging Reliance’s domain expertise in Telecom. Space and beyond.

As Google is working hard to catch up with AWS and Microsoft, its strategy focuses on data and analytics while hiring partners to add industry and domain expertise. Reliance meets all of these criteria, Loiner said.

