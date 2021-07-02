The court tells Google to provide Gmail account details to Portakabin





Portakabin has secured a High Court order instructing Google to provide Google with the details of its Gmail account that allegedly sent a damaging and defamatory message to its customers.

Portakabin Ltd and Portakabin (Ireland) Ltd, which manufacture and supply modular buildings, can identify the person who sent several messages in March and April of this year aimed at causing serious damage to the business. I asked for an order.

Google did not object to the application.

Judge Senan Allen said in his judgment that the court was pleased to give the applicant a favorable order.

Google must provide information such as the address, phone number, and other email addresses of the owners of irishpeople2021 @ gmail.com.

Portakabin must also provide details about the payment method, such as the details of the credit card used by the account owner, the time stamp associated with the account owner’s IP address.

The applicant requested an order from the author to be able to file a proceeding. If the author is an employee, disciplinary action may be taken against the individual, the judge said.

Whistleblower

He said the author wrote a letter to the court, but did not reveal his identity to the court and stated that he was a whistleblower.

The author stated that the account had been deleted and no further communications would be sent, and asked the court not to issue the order required by the Portakabin company.

After considering the protection provided under the Protection Disclosure Act of 2014, the judge stated in his decision that he had no right to write anonymous letters and no general legal right to anonymity. It was.

The judge said Portakabin believes that email will form part of a wider chain of events dating back to October 2020, when anonymous letters were sent to customers. The applicant believes that the creator of the email and the letter are the same person.

The judge, who arose from the contents of the letter, said Portakabin had hired an outside consultant to review its procurement and business practices.

He said the consultants found that the claims were not true, with no evidence to support the claims made against them.

In all situations he was happy to give the sought-after orders.

