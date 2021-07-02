Roblox’s Barbara messed up creating partnerships for innovation





Roblox CMO Barbara Messing said innovation helps support a company’s mission. Messing told Insider that brand partnerships will creatively push the boundaries of Roblox’s “Metaverse.” Marketers play a key role in revitalizing partnerships by providing consumer insights, Messing said. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change.

For Roblox, a global online platform, creative innovation is at the heart of everything Roblox does, according to Roblox Chief Marketing Officer and Human Resources Experience Barbara Messaging.

The company saw a surge in value during a pandemic when children flocked to a “metaverse” full of digital pets, virtual houses, and millions of games. Messing, who helped steer progress, is no wonder about his role in companies with great digital ambitions. She joined Wal-Mart in September 2020 after serving as CMO and was previously CMO of TripAdvisor.

So it’s no surprise that over the last two years, Roblox’s brand partnership has become an important way to increase technology-driven creativity and deliver a unique experience for users of all ages. Roblox has become famous for its immersive brand storytelling, far beyond static advertising and avatar brandware. It provides a broad vision of how the newly published company is working to monetize more than 42 million active daily users.

For example, last November, Lil Nas X offered the first virtual concert experience entirely within Roblox, attracting more than 30 million users.

In May, a partnership with Gucci virtualized the Gucci Garden Archetype, a version of the fashion house multimedia exhibition in Florence, Italy. The experience included a theme room focused on various Gucci collections and personalized textures and patterns tailored to each visitor’s “mannequin.”

And the partnership to promote the movie “In the Heights” provided a virtual block party featuring recreation in the movie neighborhood in Washington Heights, New York City.

According to Messing, brand partnerships help drive significant business innovation and success, and marketers are key to building these connections by acting as the voice of the customer across executives. Can play a role.

“Especially in technology companies like Roblox, it’s all about how marketers can bring value by advocating customer insights and sharing external perspectives with the organization,” Messing said. I will. “Then we can think of technology tools that can help accelerate our efforts.”

Messing provided three tips for building partnerships that drive innovation.

1. Get closer to the company’s mission and values.

According to Messing, it’s important to understand the basic marketing problems you’re trying to solve and explore how technology can help you generate solutions. “I’m thinking more about keeping it focused on the company’s core mission and values, rather than thinking through the lens of technology,” she said. “By getting closer to the roots of what you’re doing and listening to good feedback from others, you can build partnerships both inside and outside the company with innovations that help drive your business.”

2. Consider how technology can create your own customer experience.

To help brand partners break through, marketers need to discover genuine, interesting and unique experiences that serve their customers. “I think that’s why our partnership team is uniquely creative, because they really think about ways to help brands leverage the Roblox platform,” she explained. “It’s not a static ad. It’s a way for someone to actually interact with the viewer and tell a great story about the brand.”

3. Build a strong internal partnership with the technology team.

Marketers need to stay close to their engineering and product teams to drive creative innovation, Messing said. “We need to understand how the product works and what the future potential is,” she explained. “Our team spends a lot of time talking about and learning about the incredible innovations we’re working on, communicating them and understanding how consumers can understand them. . ”

According to Messing, everyone at Roblox has a creative tendency to ponder the opportunities for brand partnerships in the “Metaverse.” “Everyone is excited to work on these experiences because the shared experiences are at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “So whenever we can tell their stories and tackle partnership opportunities that help people play and learn together, everyone is really excited to dive into them.”

But for organizations looking to drive partnerships through innovation, it’s all about going back to the basics of marketing. “You may have to think a little more about how to use a particular media and be very creative, but basically you want to give this to your audience,” Messing said. “What emotions and memories do you want them to take from this experience? How do you want them to come back and get involved with me again?”

