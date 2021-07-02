Airtel Black debuts, allowing users to combine postpay, DTH and fiber services into one invoice





Airtel Black will be launched at a virtual conference on Friday as a new program by a New Delhi-based carrier that will allow subscribers to postpay, Direct-to-Home (DTH), and fiber services in one bill. I can. The telco bundles two or more services and makes features such as one customer care number and priority service resolution available through a dedicated team of stakeholders. Customers can also choose between two or more services offered by the operator to create their own Airtel Black plan, or choose a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan starting with Rs. 998.

Available starting July 2, Airtel Black will offer one DTH connection and two postpaid mobile connections in Rs. 3 mobile connections and 1 DTH connection at 998 or Rs a month. 1,349. Customers can also get one fiber connection and two postpaid mobile connections with Rs. Choose a top-end plan that offers three mobile connections, one fiber, and a DTH connection for a monthly fee of Rs 1,598 or Rs per month. 2,099.

If you don’t want to take advantage of a fixed plan, you can also use Airtel to create your own Airtel Black plan by bundling one or more of the services. However, this program does not apply to Airtel prepaid connections.

Customers enrolled in the Airtel Black program are entitled to a convenient single invoice as there are no payment dates for multiple invoices. The telco has also promised to provide priority service to connect with customer care personnel within 60 seconds of making a call. In addition, Airtel Black users are alleged not to disconnect TV services, prioritize complaint resolution, and free service visits.

Airtel will offer Xstream Box set-top boxes to Airtel Black customers for a refundable amount of Rs. 1,500.

Customers can either get an Airtel Black fixed plan or bundle two or more Airtel services into a new program by sending a missed call to 8826655555. Airtel can also allow changes directly from the Airtel Thanks app. In addition, customers can access the nearby Airtel store to participate in the Airtel Black program.

Some references on Airtel Black appeared earlier this week. The microsite also surfaced in detail about a clear plan.

The overall experience Airtel offers through Airtel Black is very similar to what users have previously gained through the One Airtel service, which debuted as an improved version of Airtel Home. However, due to the high cost of rental, there are changes in the rental part.

However, Airtel said during the meeting that One Airtel is available in beta and cannot be compared to Airtel Black. He also said that existing Airtel One customers will be migrating to Airtel Black.

As a result, the beta has stopped today, shedding light on the actual launch, Shashwat Sharma, director of marketing and communications at Bharti Airtel, told reporters. Therefore, all customers will be migrated to Airtel Black. However, due to the custom plan, your price may change.

Airtel aims to increase average revenue per user (ARPU) with its new launch. However, this is not the first time a telco has planned to offer a differentiated service to a particular customer group. Last year, we offered a platinum service for postpaid users. This was promised to provide a faster experience, along with priority services. However, this has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), especially to give preferential treatment to some customers.

When asked if the Airtel Black program was nodded by regulators, the telco said it would comply with TRAI guidelines.

