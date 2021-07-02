How to update Google Chrome





You can do a lot with Google Chrome. As a result, its use is probably less than that of competing Internet browsers such as Edge, Firefox, and Safari. From cross-platform synchronization to quiet updates, ease of use is also the number one selling point.

In most cases, these updates are autopilot. You don’t have to do much other than open and close the browser window. However, there are some exceptions. If you want to make sure Google is doing the job, here are some ways to do it:

Chrome release schedule

Google has a public schedule with estimated key dates and official release dates for future versions of Chrome. These versions also include the work done to update the Android, Chrome OS, desktop, and iOS versions of your browser.

Schedules typically have new releases every one or two months. For example, Chrome 89 arrived in March 2021, followed by Chrome 90 in April and Chrome 91 in late May. Chrome 92 will be released at the end of July, and Chrome 93 will initially be released at the end of August.

Updates are automatic. Once they are available, Chrome will apply them the next time you open a browser window. With so many users, it can take days or even a week for everyone to get the latest version. However, if you do not close the browser between sessions, the update will not occur. In this case, you can also manually trigger the update to ensure that you are using the latest version.

Update Chrome on your desktop

You can see if there are any updates in Chrome by displaying the refresh icon in the upper right corner of your browser. If you don’t restart Chrome, the icon will eventually change from green to yellow to red, indicating that your instance is out of date.

If there are any pending updates, click on the icon in the right corner and click on it.[GoogleChromeの更新]Choose. Chrome will then shut down and restart your browser with the updates applied.

What version of Chrome are you using?

If you don’t have an alert but want to know which version of Chrome you’re running, click the three dot icon in the upper right corner and click on it.[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]Choose. On mobile, open the 3-dot menu and[設定]>[Chromeについて（Android）]Or[設定]>[Google Chrome（iOS）]Choose.

Here Chrome will tell you which version you are running. In my case, it’s version 90.0.4430.212 (official build) (64-bit). This page notifies you of pending updates and[再起動]It also provides the option to install updates with the click of a button.

Update on iPhone

Most iPhone users are probably set to update the app automatically. To check the status of this setting[設定]>[App Store]>[アプリの更新]Go to and switch it on (or off).

To check manually, open the App Store app and search for the Chrome app. If the button next to it says “Open”, the app is up to date. If it says “Update”, tap it to get the latest version.

Or at the bottom of the App Store app[今日]Select, tap the profile icon in the upper right, scroll down and Chrome will[利用可能/今後のアップデート]Check if it is in the list below. In that case,[更新]Tap.

Updated on Android

Android apps are updated automatically by default. You can check if this feature is turned on within the Google Play app. Click the profile icon[設定]>[一般]>[アプリの自動更新]Tap, then select the auto-update network requirement or turn it off altogether.

Then on Google Play[マイアプリとゲーム]You can manually update Chrome with. If the Google Chrome icon is in the list of pending updates, tap the refresh button next to it. If it’s not on the list, your Chrome app is already up to date.

