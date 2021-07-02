Quorn is looking to new extrusion technology solutions to solve the challenge of cutting whole meat





Paris-based Umiami claims that the technology can create thicker cuts of meat substitutes, which solves the texture challenges that are currently plagued by the fake meat market.

Quorn now uses mycoprotein as a dough-like material, which makes up most of its products by fermenting naturally occurring fungi (called Fusarium venenatum). It is supplied with oxygen, nitrogen, glucose and minerals in a 40-meter-high fermenter that operates for five consecutive weeks at a time.

Improving taste and texture challenges to beat new shoppers

But the company wants to look at other proteins and technologies to create new products that appeal to the growing number of semi-vegetarian consumers who want to reduce meat consumption for environmental, health and ethical reasons. I think. Quorn says these new consumers will not compromise on the flavor, texture and appearance of these products. Therefore, the challenge for producers is to create plant-based products with improved sensual and nutritional qualities to win the cohort of these new meat substitutes.

Quorn has asked start-ups to create products that mimic whole meat cuts through the latest Future Food-Tech Innovation Challenge, which aims to unleash new talent in the industry and create opportunities for collaboration. Simone Sheehan, head of consumer and sensory science at Quorn, said the focus was on chicken. We all know the flexibility it offers, from sandwiching to the ultimate roasted meal for family and friends to get together. What we want to offer consumers is a great cooking experience without compromise. We want to be able to provide a plant-based experience that replicates what consumers can get from today’s chicken, so they can simplify the transition to plant-based. We would like to work with innovators to be able to create replicas of the entire muscle experience. From textures, flavors and aromas to meatless sectors.

The winning pitch was Umimais. Born as an idea among three friends at the University of Engineering and Science in Paris, the young company is the so-called new generation of textured to create the world’s first large-scale plant-based whole chicken and cod cuts. Bringing technology to the table.

Almost all companies in the plant-based field are now using the same high-moisture extrusion [HME] The technology for making long meat fibers was explained by co-founder Martin Hubfast.

Pic cap: Umiami was formed by graduates of Paris (from left to right: Hugo Dupuis, Martin Habfast, Tristan Maurel, Clmence Pedraza) HME Limits

HMEs that heat plant proteins in a twin-screw extruder and cool them with precisely heat-controlled dyes to form fibers are cut and flavored to create a large number of aligned fibers that can produce, for example, small fibers. Great for. Substitute chicken. However, according to Habfast, it’s not the best way to create applications that cut whole meat, such as large blocks or chicken breasts. At HME, he said, due to the thickness of the cooling dye, the size is limited to products of 1 or 1.5 cm. There are also restrictions on the water and fat content. This is a problem if you want to reproduce fatty plant-based fish and meat. He added: Flavors also tend to be present only on the surface of the product. If you put them at the beginning of the texturing process, they will be baked in an extruder. They are usually added later, so they remain on the surface and the center of the product is plain.

The Umiamis solution is a unique technology that differs from traditional extrusion by limiting the number of processing steps to create a whole thick, fibrous vegetable meat without the use of texturing agents.

HME creates only horizontal or V-shaped fibers, but the activation process creates horizontal, diagonal, or vertical fibers, which better reproduces the texture of real meat.

“A new alternative to extrusion technology used by almost all plant-based meat producers”

As far as we know, he said that it is the only company in the world that uses our process. You can get up to 8 cm thick, which is 5 times that of HME. There is also room to play in terms of water and fat content.

We mainly use soybeans, but plant-based chicken nuggets are pea-based because our process works with any protein. Our process basically consists of creating aligned fibers from plant proteins. By controlling the fiber orientation, product thickness, moisture and fat content, and flavor, you can create a very wide range of hole cuts.

Umiami also says the technology does not require the addition of texturing agents such as methylcellulose or gum. By comparison, extruded nuggets generally require 30-40 additional ingredients, including many texturing agents, but Umiami uses about 10. We know that consumers are becoming more and more sensitive to the ingredients used in the industry, Hubfast said.

Quorn provides resources and support for start-ups in Paris, including research and consumer comprehension. Umiamis’ ideas stood out because they focused on technology solutions that address key consumer innovation challenges in terms of overall reduction. Sheehan looks forward to working with Miami to really please consumers.

The technology they have developed and the ability to actually replicate the experience of the whole muscle and give it its juiciness is really exciting.

2.3 million funding

Investors clearly agree. Officially launched in May 2020 with the support of AgroParis Tech and Technische Universität München, the company has raised $ 2.3 million to develop a pilot production site. It started in the Paris region in early 2022 and has an annual production capacity of 100 tonnes. The company has opted for a white label marketing strategy on behalf of its specialty brands, its own brand and the food service industry. Discussions are currently underway with about 40 potential partners.

As it scaled up, Umiami hired Guillaume Feneyrou, who spent more than 20 years at Nestl, as the industrial director. The first product range includes chicken breast, cod and nuggets. The capital increase will also allow Umiami to continue its R & D efforts to expand its product range, he said.

