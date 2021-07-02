ISTELive 21: Why Innovative and Personalized Learning Fixes New Educational Environment





Break away from all one-size-fits-education

Todd Rose, who founded the Institute for Individual Sciences when he was a professor at Harvard Graduate School of Education, agreed that education should not be returned to its previous state.

He said that what people are looking for is not always good, but different. He said the previous universal education system for industry denied the characteristics of the whole child and needed to be expanded by depersonalization.

Rose said there is a fundamental change in helping children understand who they are and what they care about. The good news is that every child in this country has everything they need now to make it happen.

The author’s previous publication addresses an educational system built on the false assumption that the average student is present and this is sufficient as a model. But the science of personality shows that there is no such thing as the average person, he said.

Rose said our North Star is a commitment to ensure an equal fit between all children’s individuals and their environment. If that’s right, we’ll be shocked by what every child can do and realize that it’s the arbitrary system we designed that restrains children of all ages who can make a meaningful contribution to society. Probably.

According to Rose, the most innovative educational models are:

Break away from national norms. A successful education model focuses on addressing the diverse values ​​and needs of the community. Focus on learning. Rose said learning varies and all students can achieve high results, but to ensure student outcomes, they need to be flexible in their time and strategy. .. Focus on relationships. Rose said technology is needed to expand the personalized education built into the community, but technology is not the answer at all. Relationships are the heartbeat of all learning, and when done correctly, technology enhances and enhances learning, he said. Know that your commitment to autonomy does not mean isolation. Educators need to respect individual learners and their ability to interact meaningfully with what they learn and how they learn, Rose said.

21: Learn what educators can do to protect student privacy.

Teach children to become savvy digital citizens

Richard Culatta of ISTECEO, one of the final speakers of the conference, continued the educational theme with moments of reset and innovation, addressing the need to remove the previous fear-based model that teaches students about the use of technology. It was.

Culatta said that while relationships with technology have changed and need to change, most of the stories parents and teachers share with their children about technology are negative and narrow.

He said educators need to ask themselves how children can be great people in the digital world and consider the role of parents and teachers in achieving that. ..

Clutter said our greatest national security risk was not bombs or physical warfare. It means that our society is easy to manipulate in virtual space because it doesn’t build muscle and doesn’t help children build muscle to distinguish between real and fake.

To help students grow into responsible digital citizens, teachers and parents set device usage conditions, teach balance, suggest new sources, extend student digital palettes, and solve problems. He said he needed to model how the technology was used for.

We all experienced confusion, according to Clutter. But the turmoil is pain in itself and sets the conditions for us to innovate and do new things. That is the moment we are in the educational community now.

He continued. If you can take advantage of that moment and take this opportunity to rethink, redesign, and reset some things, you’ll have a much better future learning environment experience than you started before you fell into a pandemic 18 months ago. You can actually create it. ..

