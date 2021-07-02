Is “Chinese Uber” a better purchase than Uber?





DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China’s largest ride-sharing company, went public on June 30 for $ 14 per share. The stock opened at $ 16.65, but lost momentum and closed at just $ 14.14 per share. DiDi’s share price rebounded the next day, but “China’s Uber (NYSE: UBER)” could be much worse than Uber, which fell below its IPO price on the first trading day of 2019.

Uber acquired a stake in DiDi, especially after selling its Chinese business to DiDi five years ago, but sold a “small portion” of its stake earlier this year. Uber is currently trading about 10% above the IPO’s share price of $ 45, but it took more than a year for the share to stabilize above that level. Will DiDi follow the same fate, or will it be better than its overseas counterparts?

How fast is Didi growing?

DiDi was founded in 2012. In 2015, it merged with its biggest rival, Kuadi Dache, and in 2016 it acquired Uber’s Chinese operations. These two moves have cemented China’s position as market leader.

DiDi has expanded overseas by purchasing shares in Lyft and Singapore’s Grab. Obtained 99 taxis in Brazil. And we are expanding our eponymous services to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, South Africa, Russia and Eurasia. In addition, DiDi has expanded its reach with bicycle sharing services, car leasing services, freight services, and international food delivery platforms.

Today, DiDi operates in nearly 4,000 cities, counties and towns in 15 countries. It serves more than 439 million active users annually and processes an average of 41 million transactions per day.

However, DiDi generated 94% of its revenue from China’s mobility services, including ride-haling and ride-sharing services, in 2020. Less than 2% came from international business and the remaining 4% came from “others”. Initiatives such as bike sharing and auto leasing services. “

How does it compare to Uber?

Uber is more diverse than DiDi in terms of platform and geographic reach. Uber generated 55% of revenue from last year’s mobility segment, 35% from Uber Eats delivery services, and 9% from freight services. The rest of the slivers came from the Self-Driving Advanced Technology Group (ATG), which they agreed to sell last December.

That year, Uber generated 59% of its revenue from the United States and Canada, 19% from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, 12% from Latin America, and the remaining 10% from the Asia Pacific region. .. Previously, he sold his business in several markets, including China, Russia and Southeast Asia, streamlined his business and focused on the strongest markets.

Which company is growing faster?

DiDi’s revenue increased 14% in 2019, but fell 8% to 141.7 billion yuan ($ 21.6 billion) in 2020 as more people are at home due to the pandemic. China’s mobility revenues fell 10% last year, but growth in international and other initiative segments has partially eased the blow.

In the first quarter of 2021, DiDi’s revenue increased 106% year-on-year to 42.2 billion yuan ($ 6.4 billion), easily compared to the initial impact of the pandemic a year ago. Mobility revenue in China has more than doubled as the other two businesses continued to grow.

DiDi has been unprofitable for the past three years, recording narrower losses in 2019 and wider losses in 2020. Nevertheless, it squeezed a net profit of 5.5 billion yuan ($ 877 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Uber’s revenue increased 25% in 2019, decreased 14% to $ 11.1 billion in 2020, and decreased 11% year-on-year to $ 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue was up 8% year-on-year.

Uber made a small profit in 2018, but became unprofitable in 2019 and recorded a slightly narrow net loss in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, net losses shrank from $ 2.9 billion year-on-year to $ 108 million, a significant increase with the $ 1.6 billion sale of ATG units.

Which stock is cheaper?

DiDi was valued at $ 68.5 billion after its market debut and is trading at more than three times last year’s sales. Uber has a market capitalization of $ 95 billion, which makes the trailing price-to-sale ratio much higher at 9.

However, DiDi is cheap for three reasons. First, investors are afraid that they may face antitrust investigations over market advantage, as Alibaba recently did. Second, its overseas expansion has the potential to compete with established regional leaders.Finally, many Chinese tech stocks still face the threat of delisting in the United States.

However, Uber may not deserve its high praise. Faced with fierce competition and ongoing pressure to raise wages in the largest markets, Uber Eats losses remain a burden on earnings.

Should I buy DiDi instead of Uber?

I’m not a big fan of either stock so far, but DiDi seems to be a better investment for investors who can survive the short-term turmoil over China’s tighter regulation and delisting. If DiDi overcomes these challenges, it could be better than Uber.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/02/is-uber-of-china-better-buy-didi-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos