Google Must Face Voice Assistant Privacy Proceedings-US Judge





On June 17, 2021, there is a sign at the entrance of a Google retail store in the Chelsea district of New York City, USA. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

July 2 (Reuters)-Federal judges must face many of the proceedings for illegally recording and disseminating private conversations of people who accidentally triggered voice-activated voice assistants on their smartphones. He said it wouldn’t be.

In a decision Thursday night, Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the U.S. District Court said Google and its parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) violated California privacy law in the plaintiffs in the proposed class proceedings. Allegedly did, allegedly violated federal privacy law, and pursued violations. Of contract request.

A judge based in San Jose, California also dismissed plaintiffs’ claims for consumer protection in California, but said they could be resubmitted.

The Google Assistant is designed to react when mobile device owners use “hot words” such as “Hey Google” and “Okay Google”, similar to Siri from Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

However, plaintiffs said that when the Google Assistant misunderstood what they said as a hot word known as “false acceptance,” Google had no right to use their conversations in targeted advertising.

In a 37-page ruling, Freeman said plaintiffs showed that they used Google Assistant-enabled devices so often that they could reasonably expect privacy when speaking.

Google has disclosed in its privacy policy how to collect information about targeted ads, but has fully informed users to use recordings made in the absence of manual activation or hotword utterances. No, “she added.

Google sought dismissal and said plaintiffs did not show that they had been harmed or that it broke contractual guarantees. “Google never promises that the assistant will be active only if the plaintiff intends to do so,” he said.

The proposed class for unspecified damages includes US purchasers of Google Assistant-enabled devices after May 18, 2016.

Google and its lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Plaintiffs’ lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The proceedings are In re Google Assistant Privacy Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-04286.

Report by Jonathan Stempel and Sarah Marken in New York. Edited by Bill Berkrot

