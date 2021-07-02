“Six innovation platforms announced”





New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises announced on Friday that six innovation platforms have been launched to develop globally competitive manufacturing technologies in India.

“We have launched six innovation platforms to help bring out India’s unique solutions in the capital goods sector. High-end technology innovation will generate wealth for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will step up investment in research and innovation. Has a vision and mission, “Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, tweeted.

Javadekar is giving these platforms to the country during the celebration of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav-Celebration of 75 Years of Independence” and launched all of India’s technical resources and related industries in one platform. , Said to help promote. Identifying the technical problems facing the Indian industry and crowdsourcing solutions for them.

The Minister further stated that this would facilitate the development of key “mother” manufacturing technologies through the “Grand Challenge” on the platform and achieve the vision of a globally competitive manufacturing sector with Aatmanirbhar Bharat of India. It was.

“A country that innovates progress and prosperity. The innovation platform announced today will further boost Aatma Nirbhar Bharat in technology solutions and make India a global innovation hub,” Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

The six technology platforms were developed in collaboration with IISc Banglore by IIT Madras, Central Manufacturing Technology Laboratory (CMTI), International Automotive Technology Center (iCAT), Indian Automotive Research Association (ARAI), BHEL and HMT. These platforms focus on developing technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India.

These platforms facilitate industry (including OEM, Tier 1 Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies, raw material manufacturers), start-ups, domain experts / experts, RD institutions, and academia (universities), technology solutions, proposals, We provide the opinions of experts. About manufacturing technology issues. In addition, it facilitates the exchange of knowledge about research and development and other technical aspects. Over 39,000 students, professionals, laboratories, industries and laboratories are already enrolled in these platforms. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270140385/6-tech-innovation-platforms-launched The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos