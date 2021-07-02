How to get free Verizon Pokemon GO items, no promo code required





Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic

Pokemon GO has had many corporate partnerships over the years, but nothing is more consistent than Verizon. In the past, many giveaways were Verizon customers and had to get a special promo code based on their membership. This time it is not. According to a recent press release, not only are thousands of stores turned into pocket stops and gyms, but you can also get free ones from them without having to be a Verizon customer.

According to a Verizon press release, here’s how to get the free one:

Visit a nearby Verizon retailer (Hint: You can check if it’s a gym or PokStop within the Pokmon GO app) Talk to your Verizon representative to see where to scan QR with your phone camera Scan the code and follow the on-screen instructions to register and get bundle2

That way, you’ll get 2 Premium Raid Passes, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Incense, and 20 Pokeballs. Not the maximum carry, but a decent carry and worth getting at least for raid passes and incense. As for the Verizons part, I’m sure one or two people who get inside these stores want to go buy a phone.

The relationship between Pokemon GO and retail has always been interesting. Companies, big and small, sought ways to take advantage of real-world game proposals early on, and regained their composure when people tended to continue playing the game. Move instead of staying in one place. Id claims that Starbucks is the most successful partnership in the United States. This is primarily because the company is large enough to associate a restaurant with a pocket stop, and drinking a quick coffee or going to the bathroom is both highly compatible with the average pocket walk.

Anyway, Verizon is trying to get an influx of people who grab a raid pass, for better or for worse. If the retail clerk you’re talking to doesn’t know what you’re talking about, give them a little extra time.

