Nexus Mod Creator of the Rebellion over Deletion Rules

Nexus Mods, the world’s largest host of video game fixes, has been attacked by mod authors this week over a controversial plan to prevent modders from permanently deleting works uploaded to the popular mod-hosting network. It was.

In preparation for the full release of a new collection system that allows users to curate a list of free mods, Nexus Mods has announced that mod authors will no longer be able to permanently remove content from their site. The revelation led to a total rebellion among some mods, but others welcomed it as a step in the right direction.

You can easily check the utility of the future collection function. This feature is intended for users to curate a list of compatible mods with each other in an attempt to proactively resolve any incompatibilities that may occur during installation. The controversy arose from several steps taken to pave the way for this new feature. This includes allowing premium subscribers to your site to bypass mod author pages and prohibiting authors from deleting their content.

Yesterday, the Nexus Mods community manager Big Bizkit wrote in a vast 6,400-word blog post that basically mod files are no longer deleted, archived, and inaccessible unless requested directly via an API or similar. Means.

Nexus Mods currently offers only a one-month grace period for creators who do not agree to the new rules to request removal of all content from the site. They then effectively transfer control of the archived version of the mod to Nexus Mods until the Nexus Mods moderator finally decides to delete the file at their discretion.

Despite what you’re trying to make us believe, none of this is fair and the fact that you can remove all mods next week or everyone can do what they want forever with them Other than accepting it implicitly, the mod author has no choice left. Skyrim modder Hoamaii wrote in the comments below the blog post, but it’s already over 1,500.

Many angers and frustrations are related to the fact that there is no opt-out option for this new collection feature. BigBizkit writes that if you provide the opt-out option, mod authors who opt out of mods / files for some reason can essentially destroy the entire system and damage the collection from the beginning. However, some mods are skeptical that retaining the final say on how the mod is packaged would actually destroy the system.

Another focus is on how Nexus Mods bring money and how it is split. The site launched a donation system in 2017 to help players reward modders for their work. Nexus Mods invests money in the fund each month and then pays to Modders who opt in to the donation system. A currency called donation points is paid in proportion to the mod’s share of the total number of downloads. These points can be redeemed for other games, cash payments, charitable gifts, or premium member subscriptions at the Nexus Mods storefront.

This was a difficult choice for us, but we believe it will ultimately be in the best interests of our community as a community. -Nexus Mods Community Manager, BigBizkit

However, users can also donate to Modder directly from the Mod page. The new collection system also allows users to completely bypass the mod author’s content page, helping them stay in the Nexus Mod’s pocket while potentially damaging the author’s donations. Some people are afraid.

This is because premium subscribers have access to a better version of the collection that seeks to further streamline the mod acquisition process. Users can select a game, download the mod that works best for it, and play it. These subscriptions cost $ 3 a month, just under $ 26 a year, and come with other benefits such as ad-free navigation of the site, which makes mods download faster. What they shouldn’t do is get the content displayed on the site and return the money to the PC gamer’s destination mods. By increasing the value of paid subscriptions and allowing users to completely bypass the creator’s donation page, some Modders will benefit site owners by further stacking the Nexus Mods Marketplace with new changes. I’m worried that it might be.

What mod authors are being asked to give up is their current right to decide on derivative works. These are works created by others using the author’s assets (also known as collections or mod packs), user Hobbes77 writes. Here’s what they’re getting: less donations, traffic, and interaction to the original mod page (if there are 100 mods in the pack, if they’re buried in the list, which player is the individual mod) Do you want to check?)

In response to the announcement of the Nexus Mods, some users threatened a mass spill from the platform and tried to reverse the course of the site. Some mods have already protested and deleted the file. ModNexus has privatized all of Nexus by blocking the owners of these mods from permanently withdrawing posts, user uijk718293 writes. This user backed up Skyrim Mod with ModDB instead.this is [a] It’s a thief’s den and I totally refuse to update my mods or upload new mods to Nexus.

Other mods have responded much more positively to the news. In a post about Skyrim mods subreddit, some commenters argued that mod packs ultimately help increase the audience for people’s work. This is a good change for our community, writes user simonmagus616. A carefully selected list of high quality mods is the best thing that has ever happened with Skyrim mods and the best thing that has happened to me as an author.

Some people in the thread pointed out the mod pack installer Wabbajack and the Minecrafts CurseForge mod database tool. These have been in place for some time and work similarly to the collection feature proposed by Nexus Mods.

Skyrim modder _Robbie writes that he’s pretty crazy about this. Wabbajack is already on track and I think it will become even more mainstream as Nexus joins the collection sharing, and more people will be able to create and share great load orders.

Modifiers who eventually decide to leave the Nexus Mods and carry their content with them must request the removal of all files by August 5. That may not be what we all wanted, but I think this method is fair because you can make choices, BigBizkit wrote at the end of the Nexus Mods announcement. If anything, this was a difficult choice for us, but we believe it will ultimately be in the best interests of our community as a community.

