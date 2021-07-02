Launched new Google Drive for desktop apps with photos





Earlier this year, Google announced a renewed drive desktop client strategy. Some users now see a new “Google Drive for Desktop” that replaces “Backup and Sync” by adding automatic Google Photos uploads.

Google has long had two desktop clients for backing up data to the cloud. Drive File Stream for enterprise users was renamed to “Google Drive for Desktop” in January. Following that announcement, the company revealed how consumer backup and sync apps will be deprecated in 2021 with a unified approach.

Personal accounts and corporate customers use the same drive for desktop clients with Google Photos backups added. Other consumer features include support for uploading Apple Photos libraries and connected USB storage. further:

Other upcoming consumer features include syncing local folders (documents, desktops, etc.) to Google Drive, and multi-account access. On the other hand, regular users can sync individual files in My Drive for offline use, put them in dark mode, and see the integration between Microsoft Office and Outlook.

These features are beginning to be rolled out in version 49 of Google Drive for desktops. At launch, Google will perform the main highlights:

Save all files securely: Select a folder on your computer to sync with Google Drive, back up to Google Photos, or both. Access Google Drive from your computer. Stream or mirror files and folders from Google Drive to your computer.No need to switch: Connect and access files from 4 Google accounts at the same time

At the last point, you can use the manager in the upper right corner to “connect and access files from four Google accounts at the same time”. Currently, you basically have to sign out every time you switch, but this new app allows you to have backups working at the same time.

With the option to “stream files” where all your data is stored in the cloud, your computer acts as a simple client, but with the ability to make files and folders available for offline access. The second My Drive sync option is File Mirroring, which saves everything to both the cloud and your computer.

Google Photos options include choosing between storage saver and original quality. File types include screenshots uploaded and checkboxes for uploading RAW files.

Version 49.0.8.0 of this new Google Drive for desktop apps has not yet been widely released. The company hasn’t yet detailed the update details in the change log while signing in to what it thinks a workspace account will need to take effect. The initial impression is very positive in that Google offers one full-featured application for drive users.

Regarding the expected launch, Google has previously pointed out the following:

We’ll let you know when your desktop drive is ready for backup and sync users. We’ll share more details later this year on how backup and sync users can start using desktop drives. Notify Google Workspace administrators and end users three months in advance before the migration deadline for desktop drives. Migration is self-service for end users.

Thank you Anthony!

