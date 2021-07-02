10 innovative technology solutions to help control plastic pollution





Modern life without plastic is unimaginable. So plastic is everywhere. Packing materials, bottles, cups, toys. Auto parts, ships, trains, satellites, space stations. Or even glasses, watches, and smartphones that use plastic parts.

It has become so ubiquitous that some characterize the current stage of human history as the plastic era.

Plastic Pollution | Release Splash

Also read: Scientists Develop Grass-Based Food Packaging Containers Instead of Plastics

But this love for plastic is pretty reasonable. As you can see, plastics are lightweight, durable, inexpensive and can be molded, laminated and molded as needed. There are plastics suitable for almost all applications, and in some cases better than other materials. Also, many plastics are durable and do not corrode, which causes considerable disposal problems.

Fast-growing crisis

According to a global materials survey, a total of 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic were produced between 1950 and 2015, of which more than 79% was waste, accumulating in either landfills or the natural environment. Only 9 percent of the plastic waste generated so far has been recycled.

Plastic Pollution | Release Splash

According to the latest Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCB) report, India’s annual total plastic waste generation is 3.3 million metric tons. Richer states like Gore and Delhi face far greater problems. The national average of 8 grams per day is 60 grams and 37 grams per day, respectively.

Also read: Scientists create the world’s first truly biodegradable plastic that will fall apart in a few days

This overwhelming amount of non-biodegradable plastic is harmful to the environment and human health. When dumped in a landfill, it pollutes the land. It pollutes the air when incinerated. This is also a process that requires a lot of energy. When it flows into the body of water, it pollutes the body of water and threatens marine life. In fact, researchers took a cool image of a plastic bag about 11km deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest known trench on Earth.

Eradication of plastic pandemics

The seriousness of the plastic threat is now well recognized and several interventions have been made to contain, reduce and eliminate plastic pollution. For example, two of India’s largest e-commerce businesses, Amazon and Flipkart, have replaced all disposable plastic in their packaging with paper cushions, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions. For the use of disposable plastics by 2022.

Plastic Pollution | Release Splash

Innovative technological solutions help contain this plastic pandemic in a more holistic way. Replacing some plastics with natural alternatives. Reduce demand for new plastics. Disposal of plastic-based goods; collection and disposal of plastic waste.

1. Use nanotechnology for smart packaging

During ~

Corrugated board, paper and other biodegradable products have long been used in the packaging of materials and can be coated with new water resistant materials to prevent leaks and protect against splashes and rain. Nanotechnology makes it possible to make such coatings thinner and more cost effective.

Also read: Scientists create enzymes that can destroy plastic within days instead of years

This technology also makes it possible to use antibacterial nanomaterials directly in perishable products to protect them from spoilage. For example, Finnish paper and wood products company Koktamills has used nanotechnology to develop a new coating of fully recyclable and repulpable paper cups.

2. Genetic engineering of natural products

earth.com

Disposable plastics such as plastic bags and straws are intended to be disposed of immediately after use. At least in cities, they are only distributed when requested to discourage their use. However, the problem is deep-seated and we need alternatives to address this consumer economy.

Also read: Designers make paper coffee cups without plastic lids to reduce pollution

Genetic engineering has helped many natural fibers such as hemp, flax, and jute acquire properties that can expand their use to become better alternatives to plastics from their use as fibers, fibers, and currencies. I will. Flax innovations include flax sticks, a combination of flax straw waste, plant-based biopolymers, and recycled materials, and jute soybeans made from jute fiber cellulose and soybean resin proteins.

3. Make lightweight aluminum and steel

Plastic Pollution | Release Splash

Researchers at Purdue University in the United States have used nanotechnology to modify the microstructure of aluminum to create ultra-strong aluminum alloys. With strength comparable to stainless steel, this high-strength, lightweight aluminum alloy will revolutionize the automotive and aerospace industries. Unlike plastic, it can also be easily reused and recycled into aluminum bottles, cups and metal leaf for packaging and packaging purposes.

4. Chemical recycling

Banyan nation

If the first best solution to combat this plastic pandemic is to find a natural alternative, the second step is to make the plastic biodegradable and make it big in a sustainable and economical way. To achieve scale. Mechanical recycling involves sorting, melting and remolding plastics, resulting in low quality plastic products. However, this process is inherently limited because the performance properties of plastics deteriorate with each recycling.

Also read: No Plastic: Soft Drinks, Beer Companies Use Cardboard Bottles to Recycle Faster

Chemical recycling breaks down plastics at the molecular level, allowing them to be recycled into useful materials. Some plastics, such as polyolefins (the material for polyethylene bags), burn at high temperatures using a pyrolysis process called pyrolysis, which usually produces fuel and wax.

5. Use of bio-based biodegradable polymer

AP

Polylactide (PLA) is a biodegradable polymer produced from lactic acid derived from sugar beet, sugar cane and corn. Due to its durability and low toxicity, it is commonly used in the packaging industry, textiles, electronics, 3D printing and biomedical applications.

Also read: Guy makes handbags that recycle 150 million tonnes of plastic from our oceans to save the planet

A Dutch-based company has succeeded in producing PLA bioplastic resin from second-generation raw materials to reduce pressure from food crops. However, manufacturing costs are as high as $ 2.6 to $ 5.5 per kilogram, which requires government support during infancy.

6. Use nanocellulose for biodegradation

National History Museum

Over 500 billion polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are consumed worldwide each year, much of which ends up as landfill waste. The Green Science Alliance, a Japanese research group working on bioplastic innovation, has produced bottles made entirely from a bio-based composite material called nanocellulose.

Also read: Scientists find bacteria that eat plastic waste, which helps save our planet

It is derived from natural biomass resources such as trees and plants and is inexpensive, recyclable and biodegradable. It may also be used in several areas, including paper, packaging, coatings, medical and pharmaceutical applications. Clear nanocellulose paper can revolutionize the electronics industry because of its cost-effectiveness, light weight, biodegradability, recyclability and desirable optical properties.

7. Biodegrade PET plastic using catalysis

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is widely used in the manufacture of plastic packaging, but only about 15% is used in recycling plants. Inadequate infrastructure for collecting and sorting waste plastic remains a challenge. Ioniqa, a Dutch start-up company, has developed a technology to break down PET plastics at the molecular level using a patented magnetic catalyst. Unilever has worked with startups to fulfill its promise to make all plastic packages reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

8. Recyclable plastic packaging

Reuters

Toothpaste tubes on the market today are made by sandwiching a sheet of plastic laminate around a thin layer of aluminum, which makes it difficult to recycle using traditional methods. Corrugate has devised a new recyclable tube made of high density polyethylene (HDPE), the second plastic used in the manufacture of milk jugs and other PET bottles.

Also read: Japan Plastic Waste: Government orders 100% plastic to be recycled, reused and collected

The company also showed that the material of the tubes can be reused to make new PET bottles. HDPE plastic is not biodegradable, but can be recycled about 10 times. PET bottles and containers have a useful life of about 10 to 20 years, so the same plastic can last for about 100 to 200 years.

9. Observe marine plastics using satellites

Plastic sea

The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization, is designing and developing a purification system to purify what is already polluting the ocean and block plastics on their way to the ocean via rivers. The company uses satellite imagery and machine learning to help clean up and capture the 5 trillion plastic debris observed on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch around the world.

Also read: Over 4 billion plastic particles from around the world found on remote Pacific islands

They estimate that within five years, they will be able to collect 50% of the 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic floating on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP). This is the largest accumulation of marine plastics in the world.

10. Blockchain-based reward system

Plastic Pollution | Release Splash

PlasticBank, a grassroots tissue, offers Blockchain-protected digital tokens for replacement of recycled plastic. By installing recycling systems in economically disadvantaged areas of the world, they aim to revolutionize the world’s recycling system and create a renewable, inclusive and cyclical plastic economy. The company uses a secure and scalable reward system, and the blockchain banking platform runs on the IBM cloud, promising to turn anyone with a phone into a recycling opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/science-and-future/10-tech-solutions-plastic-pollution-544071.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos