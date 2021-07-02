New Qualcomm CEO sees former Apple executives as key to defeating M1





Qualcomm’s new CEO, Cristiano Amon, has a big plan to compete with Apple for laptop performance, thanks to bringing a former Apple employee when Qualcomm acquired Nubia earlier this year. He told Reuters that he believes Qualcomm can make the best processors in the world. This would require a better chip design than the Apple M1.

Prior to assuming his new role as CEO, Amon was head of Qualcomm’s semiconductor division and was responsible for the acquisition of Nuvia for $ 1.4 billion. The startup was founded by three former Apple engineers who specialize in chip design and worked on Apple’s A-series SOC. It’s clear that these founders will join Qualcomm to focus on manufacturing chips for consumer computers (although Reuters says the company refuses to license its technology to data centers. There is none). Qualcomm hopes to launch Arm laptop chips with the Nubias design next year.

Apple hasn’t added 5G, or cellular compatibility to the M1 Mac at all

Amon also wants to leverage the company’s experience in manufacturing 5G chips and smartphone processors to provide a better laptop experience by incorporating 5G connectivity into laptop-focused CPUs. The addition of 5G, or the addition of cellular compatibility, is something Apple hasn’t done yet for the M1 Mac, despite some demand (although the iPad Pro with the M1 has a 5G option).

It’s no exaggeration to say that Qualcomm has a lot to do if it wants to be the dominant player by powering laptops like the smartphone market. Microsoft uses a chip designed by Qualcomm on the Surface Pro X (introducing the Windows 11 event), but the list of Windows PCs with Qualcomm built in isn’t long. Also, it’s unlikely that Intel plans to take over laptop space without fighting Arm. The company, like Arm, is working on a hybrid CPU that combines high power and efficiency-focused cores to extend battery life, but uses x86. Architecture.

Amon also told Reuters about the challenges and opportunities the company faces due to sanctions in China, and how the company is struggling to become a common name like Intel or AMD.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/2/22560967/qualcomm-apple-cristiano-amon-nuvia-laptop-processors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos