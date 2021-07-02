Semiconductor shortage and strong supply chain power





Rich Hume, CEO of Tech Data.

Getty

Whether you’re launching a rover on Mars or just programming a coffee maker, semiconductors enable modern life. In fact, as the “brain of modern electronics,” all microchips and transistors are made of semiconductor materials. The car can carry over 3,000 chips and control almost every aspect of the machine, from the essentials (brake, steering, battery management) to the latest useful features (GPS, climate control, wireless music). I will. For example, LG Electronics uses 1,000 different chips in all home appliances, from washing machines to refrigerators.

With semiconductors playing such an important role in modern life, global shortages pose a very real threat to digital innovation.

Tech Data has a unique perspective on understanding the impact of semiconductor shortages. With a network of over 1,000 vendors and over 125,000 IT reseller customers, we work with some of the most important parts of the technology supply chain, from manufacturers to IT providers supporting businesses in all sectors of the economy. Specifically, the shortage emphasizes the need to build a more resilient and flexible technology supply chain.

The pandemic has uncovered supply chain vulnerabilities across many sectors. News reports on semiconductor shortages focus on the devastating consequences of the automotive industry and excessive reliance on a small number of chip makers combined with catastrophic natural disasters. Most tech companies are feeling the exact same pressure.

With the shift to working from home and learning during a pandemic, PC demand is expected to skyrocket to its highest level in 10 years and continue until 2022. Insufficient, and Samsung is considering skipping the introduction of new versions of their best-selling phones.

For all these and other reasons, business leaders have begun to draw attention to the need for a strong supply chain to avoid future challenges. Many IT leaders are publicly discussing the CHIPS for America Act, which aims to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers by making significant investments in American semiconductor manufacturing. This is not just a story. Intel has already promised a $ 20 billion investment in Arizona and is opening a new semiconductor manufacturing plant to increase domestic production.

Supply chain vulnerabilities also disrupt day-to-day business and delay critical digital innovation across the business sector. Without trust in a strong supply chain, businesses cannot be empowered to adopt next-generation technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Data centers that power all these technologies are at the heart of digital innovation, and their successes or failures are at the mercy of the supply chain.

If your supply chain is currently under heavy strain, how will you handle it in the future as demand increases dramatically? These technologies can be incredible benefits for businesses in all sectors, but only if they can be reliably produced and serviced based on market demand.

The health of the entire supply chain is very important and one weak link is enough to cause great disruption. As the shortage of semiconductors continues and we are witnessing the impact on the supply chain, we need to learn from these vulnerabilities.

Consciously strengthening the supply chain as a business community is essential to maintain the pace of innovation. Last year, we demonstrated the power of a flexible supply chain to support our business in times of unprecedented global crisis.

Now is the time for business leaders to work with internal IT teams and external technology partners to continue to educate them about supply chain vulnerabilities and integrate technology into their long-term strategic plans. It is important for leaders to overcome shortfalls, plan roadmaps, and decide how to meet their IT needs in spite of difficult environments.

By leveraging technology professionals, companies can avoid supply chain weaknesses and integrate rapidly changing technologies into their long-term strategic plans. When leaders are constantly informed about the role of the industry in the supply chain and work with experts to create thoughtful IT strategies, leaders have the strength of each key link that provides the technology needed to thrive their business. Helps to maintain.

The ease with which you can interact daily with your remote colleagues and brew your morning coffee is proof that each link is working as intended.

As the world recovers from a pandemic, maintaining supply chain strength will only drive innovation faster than ever before.

