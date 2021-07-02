Space miners may use rockets to harvest lunar water ice (video)





Rockets can help humanity explore the solar system in multiple ways.

Masten Space Systems, Lunar Outpost, and Honeybee Robotics are developing a new system for mining lunar ice using rockets.

Water ice is believed to be abundant in the polar regions of the Moon, especially on the permanently shaded floors of some craters. Harvesting this resource is important for establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon, NASA officials and exploration supporters say, and it helps astronauts stay alive. Not just because. Water ice breaks down into hydrogen and oxygen, the main components of rocket fuel, allowing spacecraft to refill tanks away from Earth.

To facilitate the development of lunar mining technology, NASA recently established the “Break the Ice Lunar Challenge.” The contest will award a total of $ 500,000 to the most promising resource harvesting concepts in the first phase, which will soon end. Winners will be announced on August 13th.

The Masten-Lunar Outpost-Honeybee Robotics team threw a hat into the challenge ring using a rocket mining system that employs a rocket engine mounted at 1,800 pounds. (818 kg) Rover. When the rover reaches the appropriate ice-laden location, the dome-enclosed engine unfolds and starts, spraying lunar soil and gravel onto a vacuum-like device to separate and store water ice particles. To do.

“The system is projected to mine up to 12 craters per day and produce 100 kg. [220 lbs.] A representative of Masten said in the description of the project, “the amount of ice per crater”, “this will allow us to recover more than 420,000 kg. [926,000 lbs.] The amount of lunar water in the year! “

The harvested ice can also be used to fuel rocket engines and can operate on the moon for more than five years, they added.

NASA will fund the rocket mining system, and if technicians reach the moon, they may fly aboard the Lunar Module in Masten. The company’s first mission to the Moon using the XL-1 lander is currently scheduled to be launched in 2023 on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will carry various commercial payloads and eight NASA experiments to the Moon’s Antarctic region.

The Moon Outpost provides a rover for rocket mining systems, and Honeybee Robotics’ Planet Vac technology forms the core of the ice processing system.

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the exploration of alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

