



Author: Willamette University, Yan Liang

US President Joe Biden did not waste time overturning many of the damaging policies introduced during President Trump’s time, except for trade. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will meet with her Chinese counterparts to consider a Phase 1 trade agreement, but expectations for negotiations are low.

Biden lacks the political will to reverse the direction of Trump’s trade policy, supports China’s harshness, and uses tariff wars as a means to demand structural changes in China. Nevertheless, it is a mistake to maintain Trump’s tariffs.

First, tariff wars are based on flawed economic grounds. The Trump administration imposed tariffs in response to bilateral trade imbalances, which said the United States had a large and persistent trade deficit. Donald Trump believed that the trade deficit was bad for the US economy. But if the supply chain is built globally and trade is built multilaterally, the bilateral trade balance is meaningless. For example, consider the iPhone X. When imported from China, each unit adds US $ 409.25 to the balance, even though China accounts for only 10.4% of the added value.

Second, the United States has a trade deficit with more than 100 countries. This is not a product of unfair practices, but a product of the United States’ own internal deficit, with private and public spending outweighing income. It is also caused by the insatiable demand for the US dollar boosting its value, and the exorbitant privileged trade deficit of the US dollar causing the US dollar to fall and not bring about trade adjustments.

Third, although Trump’s tariffs did not meet their intended goals, the U.S. trade deficit with China continues to grow, but U.S. consumers claim tariffs and average consumer goods. I pay more US $ 1277 a year. Manufacturing jobs will not be rehired and it is estimated that 320,000 jobs will be lost by 2025. If the tariff war continues, Videns’ own domestic economic recovery priority will be undermined.

The tariff war was a useful political gimmick for Trump’s populist America’s first agenda and helped to gain political support for his presidency. Biden, who does not want to leave Trump’s legacy, undermines the prospect that the United States will rejoin the multilateral system and resume leadership in the global economy. The unilateral tariff imposition on China is a clear departure from the multilateral approach.

Under Trump, trade restrictions were often enforced through executive orders in the name of broadly vaguely defined national security concerns. However, protecting sensitive technology can follow a small garden, high fence approach through law, instead of imposing a total punitive tariff system. If the United States resumes global leadership, it needs to resist the temptation of unilateralism and instead rebuild and strengthen its credible multilateral rules-based system.

It is clear that the US tariff war has failed to force China into structural reforms that are inconsistent with China’s own long-term interests. China considers some economic policies, such as the support of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to be unique to its economic system and essential to its success. From Beijing’s point of view, the US demand for changes in SOE policy is equivalent to interference. The United States needs to work multilaterally to understand China’s development goals and approaches and to develop and update international rules.

Tariff wars are clearly counterproductive, but it is politically difficult to phase out tariffs without major concessions in China. Performing a tariff war can temporarily divert attention from structural problems in the US economy. To avoid a party stalemate on trade issues, Biden can expand his presidential trade promotion authority.

And China has made efforts to implement Phase 1 trade agreements. COVID-19 curtailed China’s demand and disrupted US supply, but the combination of post-pandemic demand and the continued strengthening of the yuan helps China fulfill its purchase contracts. China has also made progress in curbing forced technology transfers and relaxing market restrictions.

China must continue its economic reforms and foster positive international relations in order to solidify its economic recovery and sustain long-term growth. In a constructive and competitive international environment, it is China’s long-term interest to facilitate access to markets, protect intellectual property rights, reform SOEs and promote innovation.

The ongoing US tariff war on China has failed to address trade imbalances, undermining Videns’ domestic priorities and hindering the US’s return to multilateralism. While the United States and China share significant differences in ideology and geopolitical interests, trade is a fertile foundation for partnerships. Multilateral rule-based trade allows both countries to enjoy the benefits of a broad global supply chain and improve production efficiency from specialized and economies of scale.

Trade may provide the two countries with the opportunity to rebuild trust and communication and work together towards a multilateral system that leads to common interests. Ending the tariff war is the first step.

Yan Liang is a professor and chair of the International Research Committee at Willamette University, Oregon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2021/07/02/biden-needs-to-end-the-tariff-war-with-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

