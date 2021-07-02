Google is focusing on deploying Stadia on more devices and TVs





Google is posting job listings, recruiting Stadia product managers, and especially deploying the platform on more devices.

Since its launch in 2019, Stadia has gradually expanded the range of devices it supports, adopting major platforms such as iOS, Android TV and soon LG’s WebOS. Combined with the original slate of supported devices, Android, Chromecast Ultra, and Web Stadia are available on almost any device with a screen and internet connection.

However, Google continues to consider expanding Stadia’s reach to a wider set of devices. The new product manager, Stadia job listings give you a glimpse of Google’s intentions for future streaming services, based on the following product manager responsibilities: Except for one bullet, Google mentions more “devices” for Stadia (emphasizing us).

Define strategies and roadmaps for supporting devices Lead the approach to television that launches features that drive the true business value of partners responsible for gameplay and app experience on devices, and cloud on more devices For devices that support Stadia’s hardware and software requirements to extend the ecosystem in collaboration with vendors that make games available

So what kind of device is Stadia expected to come next?The only clue we found in our responsibilities was “Lead [Stadia’s] Approach to TV “. This may suggest that Google wants to watch gaming services on smarter TVs. While Chromecast Ultra support and the recently released Stadia for Android TV app cover quite a few households, there are many non-Google operating systems for smart TVs.

One of the smart TV platforms that we already expect Stadia to launch later this year is LG’s WebOS. Other good Stadia in the living room are Samsung’s Tizen-based TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, and the abundant Roku devices in the United States.

The only point that is not related to the device is to promote “true business value for partners”. This is a continuation of Google’s commitment to making Stadia profitable for its partners, a change that occurred when Stadia Games and Entertainment was closed earlier this year.

