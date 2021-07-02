Google fights food insecurity; EBT snap expands





Google is launching a major food insecurity initiative this week as companies are embarking on a fight against food insecurity as Dollar General confirms plans to offer fresh produce in 10,000 stores to combat food deserts. did. In a blog post, a tech giant announced the Find Food Support site with tools for finding the nearest food bank, information on food stamp eligibility, and educational tools for additional opportunities to get food support.

We know that in Google Search, people are looking for ways to get help, as Emily Ma, Head of Food for Good at Google, wrote in a post. In the past year, searching for food banks near me, supplemental nutrition support programs (SNAP), applying for food stamps, and receiving school meals have reached record highs.

In addition to linking people to how they get food, the site also features a series of videos, anti-stigma initiatives to break down barriers that often prevent people from finding these resources. It also focuses on the efforts of organizations to combat food insecurity through a series of video profiles.

There is a long way to go to completely resolve the hunger crisis in the United States and around the world, but we hope Find Food Support will help people in the United States get free food and help when they need it. Ma writes.

According to the release notes, the number of people suffering from food insecurity increased by about 30% to 45 million in 2020. Initiatives for people to acquire the resources they need to support themselves and their families are, of course, essential to them. They are also useful for business and offer the opportunity to generate revenue from this large group of shoppers that could not otherwise be done. To buy.

Over the past year, more food distributors have rolled out Omni-Channel Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) SNAP payment options and integrated them into curbside pickup and delivery orders. In April, Instacart announced that it would enable EBT SNAP payments at 4,000 stores affiliated with 38 states.

Some local councils believe that the benefits of EBT SNAP go beyond grocery stores, giving both SNAP recipients and businesses the opportunity to benefit. In December, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer passed a clause that would allow SNAP benefits to be used in local restaurants and small businesses.

According to Whitmer, these actions will give families the help they need to put food on the table and keep the roof overhead this winter, giving owners of local restaurants and small businesses across the state. Can also provide assistance. As a result of a pandemic.

More recently, the New York State Legislature passed a similar bill in May, creating a restaurant dining program through SNAP. This allows recipients who are unable to prepare their own meals to take advantage of meals prepared at approved stores and restaurants. California has a similar program, the CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program. This program extends the benefits to restaurant selection for the elderly, disabled and homeless.

