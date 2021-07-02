June 28th HR Tech Newsweek





From Walmart’s VR training to Zoom’s remote work strategy, here’s what you might have missed in this week’s HR technical news:

Wal-Mart’s solution to teach workers kindness? Virtual Reality: It’s no secret that the past year has been an emotional balancing act. COVID-19, controversial elections and public anxiety made empathy and intense debate essential, causing emotions and polarization. It was also a difficult year for employees working in physical stores like Wal-Mart and interacting with customers. Wal-Mart has relied on virtual reality training to help employees have difficult conversations, helping them prepare for these incidents and practice kindness during stressful and difficult times. Please check this out for details.

Why Resilience Makes Resilience One of HR’s Top Priority: Marcus Buckingham, author of the ADP Research Institute, keynote speaker at the HR Tech Conference, and head of research, people, and performance, spoke extensively on resilience topics last year. We are doing a lot of research and describing the concept. HR leaders need to be familiar with the current talent market. Before the keynote at HR Tech, take a look at the latest survey of this Q & A. Please check this out for details.

The telecommuting lesson Zoom is built into the post-pandemic workplace. About a year and a half after the pandemic, employers are at a turning point in working from home. Lynne Oldham, chief human resources officer for Zoom, a more than 20-year HR veteran, proved that his previous field mission was archaic during the pandemic, and employers ultimately have flexible working conditions in the future. He says he recognizes that it is the key to the success of his organization. Please check this out for details.

HR Tech Conference 2021 Need for Labor Technology Evolution: When we started planning for the 2021 HR Technology Conference, one of the most important workplace topics that arose from the pandemic: how work and workplace must adapt. It was clear that we needed to introduce. Evolving or new normal to succeed in the future. In fact, this topic is so important to our community that we were the first to specify the entire track for a session called Future Ready Workplace, according to Conference Chair Steve Boese. Please check this out for details.

Are you doing enough to leverage technology in your relationships with your employees? : In 2020, in addition to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, social and political conflicts helped position employee relationships (ER) as an important factor in forming positive employees. That’s not surprising. experience. Still, without a focus on analysis, HR Acuitys’ 5th Annual Employee Relationship Benchmark Survey shows that achieving these ER goals is even more difficult. Please check this out for details.

HR tech Number of the Day: Data-driven diversity: Fostering diverse leadership is recognized as one of the top priorities of HR leaders today. But what you achieve for success is two very different things. According to Gartner’s new report, Leadership Bench Diversification, HR is doing a great deal of work to bridge the gap between the goals and reality of having diverse leadership, much of which is better than DEI data. Focus on good use. Please check this out for details.

Boese: Three ways pandemics are driving HR innovation: HRE and HR Tech Conference have begun an annual process to determine the top HR products for 2021. I found it interesting to share some common findings from the submitted reviews and explore how they affect your own organization thinking about new HR technologies. Written by Steve Boese, columnist and chair of the HR Tech Conference. Please check this out for details.

Jen Colletta is the Editor-in-Chief of HRE. She earned a written bachelor’s and master’s degree from La Salle University in Philadelphia and spent 10 years as a newspaper reporter and editor before joining HRE. She can be contacted at [email protected]

