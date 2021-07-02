Sony has made it clear that it will continue to sell PSP games on the PS3 and Vita stores





In March, Sony received widespread backlash by announcing plans to close its PS3 and Vita stores and remove the ability to purchase PSP games from both stores. Due to criticism, Sony promised to keep the PS3 and Vita stores open, partially reversing the course, but the company continues to promise to end PSP commerce capabilities on July 2. I did. The exact meaning at the time was unknown, but Sony shed a little more light on the situation. You can buy new PSP games on the PS3 and Vita stores, but you can’t buy new DLC. Visit the UK and US support pages (via Kotaku).

Here are three new updates Sony made to clarify things, including removing the ability to search or download DLC from the PSP Store on July 6th:

What does this mean to you?

Even when the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Portable (PSP) was previously closed in 2016, it was still possible to perform searches and make in-game purchases. After July 6, 2021, you will no longer be able to perform searches or make in-game purchases.

What about PSP content you already own?

You can continue to download previously purchased PSP content. You can access your device’s download list to download previously purchased PSP content to your PSP.

What about PSP content that can be purchased on the PS3 and PS Vita stores?

You can continue to purchase and play PSP content available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. However, you will no longer be able to purchase PSP content from the in-game store.

All of this, of course, only applies to games sold digitally, but it has helped keep some of the PSP history and back catalog since the native PSP storefront was shut down in 2016.

Playing older games on Sony consoles can be a bit more complicated than inserting older discs when compared to Microsoft, which uses multi-generational backward compatibility as the main selling point of the Xbox Series X. Often. Playstation 5 currently plays most Playstation 4 games, but if you want to play older generation games on Sony’s latest consoles, you’ll need to purchase a Playstation Now subscription that allows you to play Playstation 3 and Playstation 2 games streamed from the cloud. There is. , Or buy a full-price remake of the classic.

For the PSP, there is still a viable way to buy a game for your beloved handheld. At least for now, it means buying games from one of the two stores on completely different hardware.

