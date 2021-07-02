Innovation and competition law could push the United States to the world rankings





About the Author: Stanley Litow is a professor at Duke University and Columbia University and a fiduciary at the State University of New York. He is a co-author of Breaking Barriers: How P-TECH Schools Pave the Way from High School to College to Career.

The number of new job reports is the main economic news every month. Today’s news that the economy added 850,000 jobs in June is taken as a sign that the US economy is finally moving in the right direction. But another new report could actually be more important than job numbers in that it helps to pave the way for escalating economic growth.

The IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook is now in its 33rd year, ranking 64 economies as to whether each promotes national prosperity by measuring economic well-being through hard data and survey responses from executives. I am. Top four world economies like the United States affected by Covidale in Northern Europe: Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Singapore was fifth. This year’s 10th-ranked US ranking has stagnated due to poor results in areas such as economic performance, government efficiency and infrastructure. On the other hand, China is in 16th place from the 20th a year ago.

Innovation is important among the core elements of the highest ranked countries. Along with a deep commitment to education and skills, it promotes a productive workforce that is directly linked to financial success. Switzerland’s number one is largely due to its high performance in standards related to both education and infrastructure. Government efficiency and a strong social safety net, including medical infrastructure, are also important.

Understanding and absorbing the data in the new report is Step 1. Step 2 is to decide what you want to do accordingly. There is a bright spot here. US innovation and competition law was passed by the Senate with a 68-32 vote, with strong bipartisan support. It requires the same bipartisan support in the House of Representatives to make it clear that this is a policy that unites our country behind the path of progress. However, the House of Representatives has passed two bills that show the difference from the Senate bill. Most importantly, the lack of focus on scientific research and the inability to accept the need for public-private partnerships and innovative hubs that can address the need for future-proof research. As the House and Senate efforts reconcile, these differences need to be addressed quickly.

Signed by President Biden, the law drives the wise and strategic investment that the country needs for innovative technology. Public-private partnerships involving higher education and the private sector create numerous jobs. The State University of New York is undertaking breakthrough efforts, including quantum computing, that could enhance cybersecurity, increase employment, and make the United States more competitive with the right investments. Other leadership universities have similar examples.

Bipartisan support for infrastructure is also important. Again, there was a Senate compromise with the White House, which generated significant bipartisan support for spending on infrastructure, making the US economy more competitive. That’s close to $ 1 trillion in five years. This plan is not perfect, but it addresses core elements of the infrastructure, such as increased access to broadband. It must be approved by the Filibuster Voting and gained support in the House of Representatives. Like USICA, a perfect Kant cannot be a good enemy. Focusing on innovation and infrastructure could boost the US economic rankings over the next few years.

Two other important issues, education and social safety nets, also contributed to those who scored high in the World Competitiveness Year. Focusing on these issues could boost the Americas rankings.

In education, investing in the quality of education is directly related to student performance. The pandemic adversely affected both recruitment and retention factors for teachers who were already at crisis level, not to mention the quality of skill development and instruction. As states and districts move to use the incentives provided for the reopening of safe and effective schools, there are opportunities to have a direct impact on the quality of education. It will in turn boost our international rankings. Professional development for teachers and principals must be a top priority. The same applies to investing in links to college preparation, college completion, and career preparation. The national skills crisis was exacerbated by the pandemic. Skilling and re-skilling new workforces is directly linked to our ranking and financial success. Comparable countries spend multiples of what we do on occasions like apprenticeships. It is imperative to use these incentives to invest in effective programs, apprenticeships, career and technical education initiatives like P-TECH.

Next is the social safety net. Governments are the main funders of social safety nets, but in many cases the services are not provided by the government. Instead, state and local governments outsource work to nonprofits on issues such as homelessness, food insecurity, and workplace skills. Sadly, according to the Urban Institute, the government contract process is severely dysfunctional and these organizations are suffering. If the American nonprofit social welfare organization is treated like a valuable partner by the government at all levels, it will improve our economic and competitive rankings.

The 10th place in the ranking is not accepted in this country. Moving upwards is evidence of financial recovery and upward employment as we solve a variety of problems. We need to overcome Washington’s stagnation, advance research, innovation and infrastructure, and address the crucial issues of education and social safety nets. If so, the sky is the limit.

