InnoCentive Launches Open Innovation Challenge with Shell Game Changer to Help Chemical Industry Decarbonize





London, July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Open innovation company InnoCentiveis supports ShellGameChanger in the new Chemicals Decarbonization Challenge to find innovative technologies that significantly reduce carbon strength associated with Shell Chemicals’ product portfolio.

Shell GameChanger Chemicals Decarbonization Challenge

Chemical products are essential for maintaining and improving quality of life. However, the industrial production of these chemicals is dominated by energy-intensive processes starting with hydrocarbon raw materials, and their carbon dioxide emissions are important. The challenge for the industry is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while meeting growing demand at affordable prices.

“Shell is a key player in the chemical industry and we aim to become a net zero-emission energy business by 2050,” commented Steven Fowler, vice president of Shell’s Chemistry and New Energy Technology Group. “In addition to our current efforts in developing low-carbon technologies, we want to know about innovative technologies being developed by others that can help reduce the carbon strength of the processes used to manufacture our products. Solver wants to find something that can support development for the benefit of society. “

To that end, Shell GameChangeris is looking for partners to connect to the InnoCentive network of about 500,000 solvers, many of whom work for start-ups, including engineers, scientists, chemists, entrepreneurs, and technicians. Selected companies with unproven early stage technology (TRL 2-5) have $ 200,000 (depending on range) of support and expertise to advance the technology as a “proof of concept”. , And will be funded. Companies with intermediate technology (TRL 6-7) will also be subject to this challenge, but will consider direct collaboration with Shell’s Chemical Technology Group.

Shell chemicals include building blocks such as ethylene and propylene. Intermediates such as styrene, ethylene glycol and propylene oxide. High-performance products such as long-chain olefins and detergent alcohols. Various solvents; and polymers including polyols and polyethylene.

Shell is primarily looking for solutions that address the following: An alternative to traditional hydrocarbon raw materials. Improving process efficiency through new routes or new unit operations (eg, separation, catalyst, reactor design). Process charging (low temperature and high temperature heat); product alternatives or market adjacencies with great competitive advantage. Technology developed for other industries that can be applied to the chemical industry in new ways.

The Wazoku brand, InnoCentive, is an Open Innovation Marketplace component of Wazoku’s Enterprise Innovation Platform, a suite of tools for driving large-scale innovation across global enterprises. Its 500,000 strong network boasts over 78% success in solving the challenges of organizations such as Eneru, NASA, AstraZeneca and Dow Chemical.

“We recognize the urgent challenges facing the world to transform into a more sustainable and equitable economy. Carbon reduction in chemical production is a technical challenge, but open innovation. Is particularly suitable, “said Simon Hill, CEO of Wazok. “The InnoCentive crowd is made up of some of the greatest spirits on the planet, many of which represent a wide range of tech startups. They have a track record of tackling the world’s biggest challenges, and Shell is here today. I’m sure it will help you tackle the challenge. “

For more information on Wazoku, please visit https://www.wazoku.com.

For more information on InnoCentive, please visit https://www.innocentive.com/.

For more information on Shell, please visit https://www.shell.com/.

