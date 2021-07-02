Summit1g breaks Max Payne 3 speedrun world record





Max Payne 3 is as good as the first two games in the series (which was great) and claims to be able to easily reach the very high standards of developer rock stars all day long. Despite my own enthusiasm, it didn’t live up to public expectations and the series has been dying for the last decade.

But for speed runners, that’s not a problem. One of the great things about hobbies is that the popularity of the game isn’t really a factor. Even old and often forgotten games like SpongeBobSquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom can be as interesting to speedruns (and watches) as modern hits. In some cases, ambiguous games often have strange gimmicks for speed runners to exploit.

This brings Summit 1g, one of Twitch’s top streamers with 5.9 million followers. He recently set a new world record on Max Payne 3’s “Hardcore” difficulty in any percentage, glitch-free, cutscene skip subcategory, or any percentage. The game is complete. It doesn’t use glitches to move forward faster than usual, but skips cutscenes when possible. (If you’re interested in different category options, you can find out more in the Speedrun.com Knowledge Base.)

In fact, Summit1g meant that you had to play the entire game instead of bypassing segments with bugs and exploits. To get over it quickly, you need serious accuracy. He is very good at creating running headshots, prioritizing pistols and SMGs over heavy hardware. He also bypasses enemies that can’t be dealt with quickly, but it’s a dangerous strategy that occasionally brings bullets to the butt.

It was close. Summit 1g’s 1:30:52 time is only 6 seconds faster than previous record holder Thirsty Hyena, who set the 1:30:58 mark just a month ago. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Thirsty Hyena make a quick attempt to regain the crown, but the task of setting a new record is definitely getting harder: as you can see in the image below. Time savings have grown and have become smaller and smaller over the past year.

(Image credit: Speedrun.com)

The new Max Payne 3 world record is just before the annual Summer Games Done Quick event starting July 4. Max Payne 3 will not be included in this year’s show, but Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne will be included. From 12:58 am to 1:48 am on July 5th (The GDQ schedule is very tight. If you want to see for yourself, you can see the full itinerary here).

If you have time to kill and want to see Summit 1g’s Max Payne 3 world record full speed run, it’s completely up on Twitch. And if you just want to know what happens after Max tells Victor Blanco to drag and walk, you can see the complete end-of-game sequence below.

Thank you, GameRant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/summit1g-sets-a-new-max-payne-3-speedrun-world-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos