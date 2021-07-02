Fubo TV adds deeper Google TV integration





Live TV streaming services have become very popular these days and one of the better options out there is FuboTV. The service has been supported on Android TV for some time, but this week the support has been quietly expanded to allow Google TV to better integrate with the Fubo TV library.

Deployed over at least the last 48 hours, FuboTV has emerged on Google TV devices as the latest service that the platform can draw recommendations and view as an option for finding TV shows and movies. However, you need a paid FuboTV subscription to get things working. In particular, if you sign in to Fubo directly with your Google account, simply press the toggle to complete the account link.

Once FuboTV is linked to your Google TV profile, you can search for TV shows and movies as you normally would. Fubo may appear as an option for streaming certain content. As far as we can see from simple tests so far, the integration works with Fubo’s on-demand library for shows and movies, but not yet with live content.

Fubo also has Google’s home screen, like YouTube TV and Sling TV.[ライブ]It doesn’t seem to support tabs. I contacted Google to get the full picture of the Fubo integration, but the company’s comments weren’t immediately available. FuboTV does not appear as an option in the Google TV app on Android.

This extension is the 33rd streaming service ever supported by Google TV, and the list continues to grow. You can sign up for Fubo TV here.

Google TV Details:

