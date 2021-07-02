WRAP Appoints Public Security Technology Executive Glenn Hickman as Chief Operating Officer





Former Axon Enterprises Product Leader Continues to Evolve BolaWRAP Family Products

Elwood Woody Norris resigns from CTO role and remains as strategic consultant

Tempe, Arizona, July 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Wrap Technologies, Inc., a world leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. (“Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) has announced the appointment of Glen Hickman’s Chief Operating Officer. Hickman will continue to build the WRAP product line in close collaboration with the growing engineering and operations teams. Woody Norris, the inventor of BolaWRAP, retired from CTO at the end of June and will continue to play an active role at WRAP as a strategic consultant focused on new innovations.

Hickman is a proven executive with extensive R & D, supply chain, manufacturing, and software engineering experience. Hickman worked for Axon Enterprises (formerly TASER International) from 2011 to 2019 and was Vice President of R & D from 2014 to 2019. At Axon, Hickman led the launch of six hardware products. All of these are connected to the cloud software and mobile app ecosystem. He created the engineering and supply chain process and increased the engineering team from 35 to 70. Hickman was responsible for establishing the company’s first production line in Shenzhen, China and an optical engineering team in Finland.

Hickman graduated from Stanford University with excellent results and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Hickman earned an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management with two majors in Strategy and Marketing.

Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP, is proud that Glenn will join the executive team and work with Woody to continue to advance the products of the Bola WRAP and WRAP Reality families. As Woody continues to work on true innovation projects at WRAP, he is relieved to know that Glen is also working to help drive new product development and organizational processes. Glenn’s impressive experience will be invaluable to WRAP as we grow up.

“We are pleased to be part of WRAP to help develop and deliver solutions that solve the difficult problems facing law enforcement and its communities,” said Hickman. Real-life platform.

Woody Norris has a long and outstanding career with over 80 US patents as an award-winning American inventor and serial entrepreneur. He continues to work on WRAP’s groundbreaking technology, while at the same time spending enough time on himself.

About WRAPWRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) A world leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex problems, enabling public security authorities to secure and serve communities effectively through a portfolio of advanced technology and superior training solutions.

The WRAPs BolaWRAP Remote Restraint device is a patented portable pre-escalation and arrest tool that discharges Kevlar tethers to temporarily detain uncooperative suspects and endangered individuals from a distance. To do. Through its many field uses and increased adoption by institutions around the world, BolaWRAP can be an effective tool for safely restraining people without the need for injury or the use of higher levels of force. Proven.

The company’s virtual reality training system, WRAP Reality, is a completely immersive training simulator, a comprehensive public safety training platform, and first responders on how to deescalate, resolve disputes, and use force. Provides discipline and practice in the field.

WRAP is headquartered in Tempeh, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here: Facebook WRAP: https: //www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/ Twitter WRAP: https: //twitter.com/wraptechinc WRAP LinkedIn: https: //www.linkedin.com / company / wraptechnologies /

Trademark Information BolaWrap, Wrap, and Wrap Reality are from Wrap Technologies, Inc. Is a trademark of. All other trade names used in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements-Safe Harbor Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” in the sense of the “Safe Harbor” clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Overall Business; Total Addressable Markets; And Expectations for Future Sales and Expenses. “Expect”, “Expect”, “Should”, “Believe”, “Goal”, “Project”, “Goal”, “Estimate”, “Potential”, “Predict” , “May”, “do”, “possibly”, “intended”, and variations of these terms, or denials and similar expressions of these terms, are these future The purpose is to identify outlook statements. In addition, forward-looking statements carry a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to factors or circumstances beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: The ability of a company to manufacture and produce products for its customers. Our ability to increase sales of new product solutions. Acceptance of existing and future products. Availability of funds to continue financing the business. Complexity, cost, and time associated with selling to law enforcement and government agencies. Long evaluation and sales cycle of our product solutions. Product defects; litigation risk due to suspected product-related injuries. Government Regulatory Risks; Business Impact of Health Crisis or Outbreaks of Diseases such as Epidemics and Pandemics. Ability to obtain export licenses for countries other than the United States. Ability to obtain patents and protect IP from competitors. Impact of competitive products and solutions. Our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand, as well as our latest annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other risk factors listed in other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements have been prepared as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, and management beliefs and assumptions. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation or obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in expectations. ..

