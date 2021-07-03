How to pre-order the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker in the UK





An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker specifically designed for children was launched in the UK later this month and pre-orders have begun.

Known as the Echo Dot Kids, the device comes in two new colorful designs and is suggested as a fun way for kids to learn with Alexa, a voice assistant technology that enhances the Echo Show and the wide range of Echo.

Echo Dot Kids will be available for sale from July 21st for 59.99. Pre-orders will be available via Amazon, and more retailers are expected after launch.

For adults, the Echo series helps you check the news, listen to music, and power smart home products such as light bulbs and video doorbells.

But Amazon plays age-appropriate audiobooks, listens to ad-free music stations, sets alarms featuring cartoon characters, answers educational questions, and teaches etiquette. As a method, we are marketing Echo Dot Kids.

The Echo Dot children’s model has been available in the United States for years, but is now available only to UK customers. It’s a pretty little speaker, but even if Amazon emphasizes it, it definitely raises privacy and data security concerns. Parental controls will be stricter for all families.

In addition to the hardware, Amazon is rolling out a free family update Amazon Kids on Alexa. This brings some of the basic functionality to all Echos. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s announcement.

The full range of Echo has expanded in recent years, but there is plenty of time to actually use the device.

What is Echo Dot Kids?

Echo Dot Kids is an Amazon smart speaker that adjusts voice response and content for children. It looks similar to the Echo Dot for adults, but with the ball-shaped design first seen on the 4th generation model, but with two new colorful design schemes showing a tiger or panda on the front.

What does Echo Dot Kids do?

Basically, the Echo Dot Kids are bright and cute smart speakers made for kids, and parents can also limit what type of content they can listen to when.

The Echo Dot Kids speaker is powered by Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa, so it responds to voice commands, but it also sets a time limit for voice purchases, the ability to filter explicit lyrics for songs, and nighttime use. Features are limited.

Speakers provide learning and skills content from shows and creators such as NumberBlocks, AlphaBlocks, Disney and Harry Potter, and are bundled with a one-year family plan membership of Amazon Kids +’s full subscription service. ..

The new speakers come with a two-year warranty, so if something goes wrong with your device, you can replace it without question. According to Amazon, parents will be able to access the dashboard through the Alexa app, see activity, turn off the Echo Do Kids microphone, and select exactly what content their kids can access.

How do I pre-order Echo Dot Kids?

Echo Dot Kids Speakers are priced at 59.99 and will ship to customers starting July 21st. Pre-orders are published on the Amazon website. After launch, the device will be available online from Currys PC World, John Lewis and Very.co.uk.

What are Alexa’s Amazon Kids?

If you don’t want to subscribe to Amazon Kids + or get a new Echo Dot Kids speaker, there’s a free software update for new kids that works with your existing Echo hardware. That’s Alexa’s Amazon Kids.

Here are some of the features you can do:

The magic word feature advises children to use the word “please” when asking the Alexa voice assistant. Alexa addresses a variety of educational subjects, including questions about school subjects such as science, math, spelling, and definition. Alexa has age-appropriate suggestions for kids and jokes when asked for the phrase Alexa, Im Boredom. Alexa’s Amazon Kids also enable household announcements, calls, and messaging via the perfect Echo device for dinner. A dashboard through the Alexa app for new security and privacy controls, including blocking inappropriate languages ​​of music on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as activity confirmation, voice recording, and service off.

Alexa’s Amazon Kids + is the second paid tier of subscriptions. Adds content such as access to over 170 Audible books, ad-free music for kids, brand premium skill content, and the ability to set alarms featuring cartoon characters.

If you are an existing Amazon Kids + member of your FireKids tablet, there are no costs for Kids + Alexa features, parental controls, or subscription content.

Anyone signing up for the base Amazon Kids + for the first time can join for a monthly fee of 1.99 (Prime Member) or 3.99 (Non-Prime Member).

Starting July 21st, the Alexa update Amazon Kids will be available via the Alexa app for Echo devices through wireless software updates.

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, visit the RadioTimes.com Technology section.

