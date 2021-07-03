Congress Close to Revitalizing the US Green Technology Sector | Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP





[co-author: Brett Raffish]

On June 8, 2021, the Senate announced the US Innovation Competition Act (“USICA”), a vast $ 250 billion bill aimed at maintaining America’s position as a world leader in science, technology, and manufacturing. ) Has been passed. The bill, divided into seven divisions, aims to strengthen the US manufacturing capacity of key electronic products such as semiconductors and stimulate domestic innovation in several major emerging technology areas.

From solar cells and turbines that convert light and wind into energy to smart devices, semiconductors play an important role in driving sustainable technology.[1] Since 1990, the global semiconductor production share of the United States has gradually declined, and overseas manufacturing capacities, mainly in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, have prospered.[2] USICA’s Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (“CHIPS”) for America program aims to enhance America’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities by spending more than $ 50 billion on semiconductor research, testing, and production.

In addition to CHIPS, the USICA Division B, an endless frontier method (“EFA”), is activating the quest for 10 emerging technology areas. EFA provides generous research grants, promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (“STEM”) school programs, and creates advanced energy by creating various inter-ministerial and cross-sectoral organizations. We are positioning the United States to tackle environmental issues through innovation in fields such as production. , Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. EFA has donated more than $ 70 billion to the National Science Foundation (“NSF”) to implement technology testbeds, fund research, and sponsor STEM education. It has also donated more than $ 16 billion to the Department of Energy, some studying “energy-related supply chain activities in key technology priority areas.”[.]”

Some EFA sections focus on green technology innovations. For example, USICA Section 2686 directs NASA to develop an environmentally friendly zero-emission aircraft. Section 2217 of the Bioeconomic Research and Development Act of 2021 (“BRDA”) directs federal agencies and the NSF cohort to support engineering biology research and education programs. Since engineering biology covers a wide range of subfields, BRDA’s research ranges from vaccine development to “polluting-free batteries.” .. .. And microorganisms that can chew persistent toxic chemicals. “[3] The law also directs the Department of Energy to sponsor research related to “advanced biofuels.”[s]And pursue research on “environmental restoration”. The Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) also needs to use engineering biology to study ways to “protect the environment”.

Finally, another USICA sector, the 2021 Strategic Competition Law, which aims to counter the impact of China’s global economy, is also considering green technology development. In 2013, China implemented the Belt and Road Initiative. This is a multi-billion dollar infrastructure program aimed at advancing a country’s economic supremacy by investing in the infrastructure of developing countries.[4] USICA Section 3259 encourages the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation to “support low-carbon economic development” in collaboration with organizations such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank. .. ..In developing countries[,]”[5] This may include “improving” projects[e] “Energy efficiency” and “reduction”[e] CO2 emissions[.]”[6]

The passage of USICA reflects Congress’s recent commitment to clean and green innovation, but USICA is not the only bill under consideration that could impact green technology. On March 31, 2021, the White House launched the American Jobs Plan (“AJP”), a large-scale proposal on the scale of trillions of dollars, with the aim of partially revitalizing the aging infrastructure of the United States. Announced. After weeks of bipartisan negotiations, President Biden and Congressional Democrats and Republicans have joined Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion initiative to highlight the infrastructure components of AJP’s bipartisan infrastructure framework (“Frame”). Work “) has been agreed.

The content of the framework has not yet been revealed in detail. However, the June 24 White House release reveals that the framework is sustainability-oriented and emphasizes clean development across the economic sector. The framework is spending $ 312 billion on improving transportation infrastructure. This includes $ 15 billion in electric bus and vehicle infrastructure.[ould] Achieve the president’s goal of manufacturing 500,000 EV chargers. Other initiatives may also seemingly reduce emissions. Along “[r]epair[ing] And rebuild[ing] .. .. ..Roads and bridges focused on climate change mitigation[,]This framework makes alternative driving such as walking and cycling safer and more accessible. In addition, the framework has invested more than $ 100 billion in public transport improvement projects, further increasing access to clean, multimodal transport.

The White House also boasts that the framework is “the single largest investment in clean energy transfer in American history.” According to some estimates, US power lines have grown by more than 150,000 miles and serve more than 140 million Americans.[7] The framework “will further expand the scope of America’s large power grid to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy.[.]Finally, in addition to the initiatives mentioned above, the framework is proposing $ 20 billion in infrastructure financing. Funds will be distributed through a new infrastructure lender that “utilizes billions of dollars for clean transportation and clean energy.”[.]In essence, the framework aims to withstand changing climates and strengthen America’s infrastructure to address other 21st century challenges such as “cyberattacks.” .. .. Abnormal weather. “

The framework has not yet advanced to USICA, but both have shown a keen interest in strengthening US green technology capabilities. Each of the above proposals promises to transform major domestic industries and put the United States at the forefront of the clean energy transition if the law is signed.

Ben Pilkington, The Role of Semiconductors in Clean Energy, AZO CLEANTECH (September 4, 2019), https: //www.azocleantech.com/article.aspx? See ArticleID = 965. ANTONIO VARAS ET AL. , GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES AND US COMPETIVENESS IN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 1 (2020). Press Release, Senator Marquee, Gilibrand, Rubio, and Capito Reintroduce Bipartisan Bioeconomic R & D Act (April 27, 2021), https: //www.markey.senate.gov/news/ See press-releases / senators-markey-. gillibrand-rubio-and-capito-reintroduce-bipartisan-bioeconomy-research-and-development-legislation. Andrew Chatzky & James McBride, China’s Large Belt and Road Initiative, Council on Foreign Relations (January 28, 2020), https: //www.cfr.org/backgrounder/chinas-massive-belt-and-road-initiative please refer to. 2021 US Innovation and Competition Law, S. See 1260, 117th Cong. §3259 (2021). Hu Yuan et al. , What Is Low-Carbon Development? Please refer to. Conceptual analysis, 5 ENERGY PROCEDIA 1706, 1711 (2011). Sara Hoff, US Electrical Systems Consists of Interconnection and Balancing Agencies, Energy Information Administration (July 20, 2016), https: //www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php? See id = 27152.

