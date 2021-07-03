CMU President Discusses How Pittsburgh Builds and Maintains High-Tech Startups – TechCrunch





For a moment, earlier this week, Pittsburgh seemed to be the center of the tech world. Just as Carnegie Mellon University’s Alum Duolingo announced an IPO. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey were in town when Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city of Bridge to discuss infrastructure.

On the morning of TechCrunchs City Spotlight, the Pittsburgh Robotics Network held its own event, announcing new partnerships with local government members and faculty members from nearby universities.

The partnership brings together top robotics companies, research institutes and university leaders in the Pittsburgh region, including Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Argo AI, Aurora, University of Pittsburgh, Carta, RE2 Robotics, Neya Systems, Carnegie Robotics and HEBI Robotics. I will meet you. , Near Earth Autonomy, BirdBrain Technologies, Omnichel, Advanced Construction Robotics, and press releases. The Richard King Mellon Foundation commemorates this member milestone with a $ 125,000 grant to support the continued growth of PRN.

Our own spotlight event, held late that afternoon, was designed to emphasize the continued evolution of the city. For many, Pittsburgh is still a very fortunate but problematic city since the hollowing out of industry in the 1970s and 1980s, and the factories and industrial jobs that formed its foundation have moved out of town It was shipped overseas. Rust Belt Veneers are hard to leave behind, but the city’s biggest cheerleaders are working hard to transform Pittsburgh’s image into one of robotics, AI, autonomy, and other cutting-edge technologies. I will.

Carnegie Mellon University continues to be the cornerstone of Pittsburgh. A world-class research school by all indicators, CMU is the pinnacle of dozens of universities in the region. The University of Pittsburgh is a major driver of the urban medical and scientific community, which is why CMU is one of the leaders in robots and self-driving cars.

At our event, Farnam Jahanian named the Swartz Center school as a key driver of efforts to support startup ambitions for students and faculty.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Swarts Entrepreneurship Center provides a unique path for entrepreneurship, education, involvement, collaboration and opportunities for students, faculty and staff interested in entrepreneurship, from innovation scholarship programs to businesses. It is a system of programming activities to do. Jahanian, who was appointed president of CMU in 2018, said that startup labs are a garage where students and faculty members can basically sign up and start a company, as well as many other programmatic things. Provide the necessary resources.

The Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship is James R, a CMU graduate and co-founder of Accel Partners. Founded in 2015 with a $ 31 million donation from Swartz. The center builds on previous efforts such as the 2012 Carnegie Mellon Center and Project Olympus, which were established in 2007. The Swarts Center and its recent pioneers are listed in Success stories Duolingo, DataSquid, and Abil Life.

Dave Mawhinney recently told TechCrunch that he acted as secretary-general of the center to make the same effort as Stanford, MIT, Berkeley, Harvard and other great entrepreneurial colleges. While the CMU is certainly not superior to any of the above in terms of its status as a world-class research university, Mohini admits that schools and cities have traditionally worked to maintain entrepreneurship. I will.

You can always learn from what you have and build on it, says Jahanian. I would like to emphasize that it really is about the whole ecosystem. It’s not just what the CMU does — it’s an important part of it. The University of Pittsburgh, which is also another university in our area, contributes significantly to our ecosystem.

According to Mawhinney, CMU’s ability to nurture and nurture tech startups reached an inflection point about 10 and a half years ago as big tech’s growing interest in research in areas such as AI and automation. ..

A truly significant event was when Google set up an office in Pittsburgh in 2006. They have more than 1,000 employees, he says. All the major tech companies in Amazon, Facebook and Apple have built hundreds of engineers into our community, so it’s really, really, really fast growing.Artificial intelligence was invented at Carnegie Mellon University, and such things triggered the robot revolution. [ ] It was now the center of the motor vehicle community. Aurora is here, Argo is here, and Aptiv is here. We have a very vibrant community and we want to keep it growing.

Of course, building a successful company requires far more than an engineer (otherwise you’re quite likely not to read this). Prior to our event, I asked some stakeholders what are the biggest hurdles to attracting and growing the city’s startup ecosystem. The overwhelming answer was simple: venture capital.

Next Act Fund LLC’s Yvonne Campos told TechCrunch that more capital angel and venture funds are needed so that entrepreneurs have a variety of sources to get to their hometown. Women-led businesses need more money because they raise about one-third less capital than men-led businesses. We’re investing in people who look like us, not because we’re investing in business ideas or leaders, but because we’re investing in the most comfortable companies. Nationally, only about 20% to 25% of all angel investors are women. We need more women to be active as investors.

Mayor Bill Peduto, who also appeared at our event, reflected that feeling.

Especially at this stage, I think the biggest hurdle is access to venture capital. He told me in an interview that he was able to convince investors from the coast that the company was so successful that they didn’t have to leave Pittsburgh to be rewarded for their investment. But if there were more venture capital arriving here to take early-stage companies to their important next stage of expansion, I think it would build itself and significantly outpace the growth of all industry clusters. believe.

But during our conversation, Jahanian pushed back emotions. I disagree in honor, he told me. Funding is important, but good ideas are funded. I have seen it throughout my career. They are raising money at a level that really shows that these companies are really aiming for success.

The CMU president points out a completely different issue. According to Jahanian, starting a company requires more than cool technology, new research ideas, new concepts and products. You need a lot more around it. You need marketing, product management, you need to be able to develop a business plan. Therefore, these are many resources we provide.

Bing Gordon, CPO of Kleiner Perkins, reflected that feeling and spoke to me by email. [Pittsburgh needs] He wrote to import CFOs, product managers, and advertising sales. Another historical concern of the city is to attract its talent. The CMU did not have any problems in that regard, as location is not a very important concern for students applying to research universities. On the other hand, when it comes to careers after graduating from college, when you calm down and start a family, your quality of life suddenly rises.

Jahanian says he has long defended green spaces and other communal meetings in his many years of conversation with Peduto. He added that the subject should continue to come to mind no matter who the new mayor of the city is next year.

One of the most important things in Pittsburgh’s startup and tech community is the quality of life of the citizens of the entire city, says Jahanian. As the president of the university, the overwhelming majority of the faculty members we hire want to live and enjoy the city. That is an important part of it. Obviously, much more is happening beyond quality of life. It is important for the city to do more to bridge the gap between prosperous people and those who may be left behind in the economy in which the tech economy was created. It is the responsibility of the private and public sectors. We are really optimistic about forming a great partnership with future mayors, just as past mayors have done to revitalize the economy and lift all ships. “

