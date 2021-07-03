Google Core Algorithm Update, Part 1





The long-awaited Google update is here. Part 1 of the update is available. Part 2 begins in early July. Let’s see what’s happening behind the scenes.

Tell us about the Google algorithm update that started last winter. Updates were (and related) to page experience, security, stability, speed / load times.

Initially, the algorithm update was scheduled for May 2021, but it has been postponed. The mobile experience update was released in mid-June and was scheduled to be released on the desktop in July.

The page experience core algorithm is now in progress. Now it’s time for law firms to scrutinize and critically consider what is needed for the new algorithm. Here are some important points to know:

According to Google, this change should not change the organic traffic earthquake. The reason is that Google rolled out this update from June 2021 to August 2021, not all at once.

Google’s Martin Spird said some website owners could see a “significant shift,” despite the initial reassurance that ranking shifts are unlikely to be too many. Suggested.

The reason some companies may see more significant changes is due to context, niches, and industry. In addition, the new page ranking element is designed to be a tiebreaker. According to Spilt, “This is a lightweight ranking signal. If everything else is equal between two sites, meeting the Page Experience update requirements will give one site an edge over another. I will. “

Without further information, this lightweight ranking and tiebreaking technology can be confusing. The current deployment is targeted at mobile, but desktop updates are imminent.

What You Need to Know About Your Mobile Law Firm Website

Take a look at this diagram to see what impacts the law firm’s mobile experience.

Law firms need to focus on two important areas:

Mobile Page Experience: Updates first affect the mobile experience, so it’s time to fix it.

Overall Website Speed: Page speed is important and can kill your rankings. Please note the performance report on Google’s search console page. If there are rumblings of change, this is where you are going to see them first.

Finally, don’t forget that the content is king. There is no substitute for the outstanding and impressive content of your site. If your content is inadequate, the speed at which your site loads is less important. Remember that websites with clear and relevant answers and content will be ranked higher.

