Google’s new fuchsia logo looks terrible





According to a recent trademark application, Google’s Fuchsia operating system has acquired the new logo. Most of our readers probably didn’t recognize the old one (above) by itself, but the new alternative is the highly stylized “f” for “fuchsia”, to be honest. It’s not great.

Gaze and despair:

This is the highest resolution version currently available. I feel bad.

The new logo will appear in a trademark application filed by Google on June 28, “The mark consists of a stylized design with a lower” f “”, “This trademark registration is for operating system software, computers. It covers the categories of operating software and software development tools. “

The application is still “waiting for review”. That is, the application is pending and has not yet been approved. Relatedly, Google hasn’t started using it anywhere as far as we know.

No fuchsia is fully mentioned in the filing, but it is Google’s only f-named operating system, and the company has confirmed with 9to5Google that the logo applies specifically to fuchsia.

Now that fuchsia is actually in the product, it’s not surprising that Google is starting to pay attention to project branding. There was nothing wrong with the old logo. In fact, we liked it. I feel that something about the new logo is strangely imbalanced, very outdated and not very googly. Although it can always get worse:

For those who say the new fuchsia logo doesn’t look like the Google logo, I made this for you. I feel bad. pic.twitter.com/kY2uvQ0KZO

— RonAmadeo (@RonAmadeo) July 2, 2021

