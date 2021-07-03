Google Contacts brings the trash folder to Android





Some of us are better at organizing our contact list better than others (yes, I have a number of old high school friends I haven’t seen in years yet). ). Clearing old entries is a good practice to develop, but no one wants to accidentally delete important information. That’s why Google added the Recycle Bin folder to its contacts on the web last year. This is a handy tool that was only available due to lack of mobile support. At least, the Contacts app seemed to have adopted this feature relatively recently, and it was missing.

Less than a year after Google implemented the trash can in desktop web apps, you can prevent your contacts from being accidentally deleted. At the time, I realized that I could access deleted contacts on my mobile and save them from the web, although they weren’t available on my smartphone. At some point from February to today, Google officially brought the trash can to the app, giving Android users 30 days to recover their phone numbers and email addresses, and then disappeared forever.

It hasn’t been officially announced, so we don’t know when it happened. All we can do is compare the cached version of the February support site that covers deleted contacts with the current state. The current state includes how to use the Recycle Bin folder. Despite the lack of fanfare from Google, we can confirm that it is currently live on Android.

Deleting a contact moves it from the main list to the Trash on all devices, where you can recover or permanently delete it. It’s great that Google has extended this option to Android and most users actually manage and organize their phone numbers. Therefore, if you are experiencing a broken heart and suffering from accidentally deleting important contacts, it is good to know that you will never feel the pain again.

