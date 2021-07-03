Here’s how to install tvOS 15 Beta on Apple TV





In addition to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey, Apple also released a public beta of tvOS 15 this week. Also, if you don’t know how to install tvOS Release Beta on your Apple TV, read on for instructions on how to do so.

tvOS 15 isn’t strictly a major update, but it does have some great improvements. Users can watch movies and TV shows at the same time with friends and family through FaceTime with the new SharePlay feature. An update to the Apple TV software will enable this option.

Apple TV users can also set the HomePod mini stereo pair as the default audio output. You can also watch Dolby content on Spatial Audio using AirPods Pro or AirPods Max connected to Apple’s set-top boxes. If you want to get a preview of tvOS 15 before the official release, there are two ways.

Public beta

The easiest way to install tvOS 15 Beta on your Apple TV is to use the public beta option, which is available to anyone interested.

First, go to the beta.apple.com website and sign up with your Apple ID (preferably the ID you use on your Apple TV). If you haven’t participated in the Apple Beta Software Program before, make sure you’re enrolled in the program as updates may not appear on your Apple TV.

Then follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.[システム]Enter the menu.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Click.[ベータアップデートを取得]Turn on the option.

If you enable this option, the latest tvOS public beta release will be available the next time you check for updates on Apple TV. Then just download and install it and your Apple TV will do the rest.

Developer beta

For developers who want to install tvOS 15 Developer Beta on Apple TV, the process is more complicated and requires a Mac.

The first thing you need to do is get the proper profile to enable the tvOS 15 beta update on your Apple TV. To do this, go to the Apple Developer website and go to the software download page.[プロファイルのインストール]Click to download the tvOS15 beta profile on your Mac.

Also, the latest version of Xcode Beta (on the Apple Developer website)[アプリケーション]You also need Apple Configurator 2 available on the App Store (also available from the tab). After downloading the profile and all the software to your Mac, follow these steps:

Open Xcode Beta[ウィンドウ]Click on the menu[デバイスとシミュレーター]Click. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.[リモートとデバイス]Enter the menu.[リモートアプリとデバイス]Click.

Mac[デバイスとシミュレータ]Below you should see your Apple TV in the list. Select it and[ペアリング]Click the button. Then enter the verification code that will be displayed on your TV. After pairing your Apple TV with your Mac, follow these additional steps:

Open Apple Configurator 2. Double-click on your Apple TV.[追加]Click the (+) button and[プロファイル]Click to select the tvOS beta profile you downloaded to your Mac.

Apple TV will ask you to confirm the profile installation. next,[設定]>[システム]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can go to to check for updates and download tvOS 15 Developer Beta.

What are the changes between the developer and the public beta?

Apple typically releases the same build to both developers and users of the Apple Beta Software Program. The only difference is that the developer beta will be available a few days in advance. For this reason, we recommend that you install the public beta release. This also prevents you from getting a build with a serious bug because there is no way to restore or downgrade your Apple TV.

tvOS15 requires an Apple TV HD (2015) or Apple TV 4K model (2017 or 2021).

