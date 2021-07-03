RIL Trading Could Make Google Cloud Revenues Over $ 1 Billion: Experts





New Delhi: According to analysts, Google Cloud could generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue through transactions with Reliance Jio.

Both companies do not disclose the financial terms of the transaction and do not elaborate on the timeline for its implementation.

However, analysts are pegging the partnership as well as Google’s deal with Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank is one of the largest banks ever for a US-based company and is expected to save more than a billion for banks.

The goal is to build a state-of-the-art AI-driven transformation platform that is highly needed by Reliance to strengthen digital ambitions. Ray Wang, founder of Constellation Research, Inc., thinks of this as a multi-billion dollar extension of the original $ 4.5 billion investment.

Last year, Alphabet Inc-owned Google began by allocating $ 10 billion to invest in India and investing $ 4.5 billion in Jio Platforms with a 7.73% stake. This transaction ranks one of Google’s largest cloud transactions, after customers such as Deutsche Bank. This gives an implicit sense of scale, says Tom Reuner, SVP of HFS Research.

There are no stadium numbers yet, but the best way to think about it is Google’s $ 4.5 billion investment in Reliance last year.

This will help us understand the depth of collaboration as well as the priorities across the various businesses of both Reliance and Google, Loiner said. In addition to 5G collaboration, partnerships to move legacy reliance businesses such as Retail and JioMart to the cloud include developing apps using edge computing, which is touted as a future technology for cloud installation.

Naveen Mishra, senior research director analyst at Gartner, said the partnership will help reliance anticipate customer journeys, modernize operations, and cross-sell and upsell customers throughout the ecosystem.

The first phase of technology implementation is likely to be 5G and JioMart. These are because they have less legacy and are technology driven. Legacy businesses are highly customized and their complexity is enormous. According to Mishra, it is likely to be the last part of the journey. He didn’t comment on the size of the deal, but said it could exceed $ 1 billion given the size of the reliance, but would depend on how the project was carried out over the next few years. I consider this a multi-year practice of at least 3-5 years.

