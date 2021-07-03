League of Legends will host a big summer event in 2021 next week





The League of Legends big summer event of 2021 is just around the corner. With the latest release of Riot’s LoLPls video update series, the studio has revealed that its flagship MOBA game and other major titles in the Lunetera universe will usher in the Sentinels of Light. This is a continuous battle of warriors with the ruined King Viego.

When champion Viego arrives in January, Senna and Lucian are defeated, and since then the power of the ruined king has sneaked up and threatened to ruin Lunetera. Gameplay producer Jessica “Safe Locked” Nam explains, “From next week, we’ll make a last stand with a new friendly face with Viego in line with the rise of Sentinel” (below).

According to Nam, the event spans all Riot games and will be a more immersive and interactive event, like last year’s Spirit Blossom Festival, allowing players to deepen their relationships with champions and advance their missions. ..

It’s not yet clear what the event will look like, but Nam says Riot will do something “similar” to Spirit Blossom in the Sentry of Light. Also, in the league “Advancing the story of Renetera and its champions”, “based on core, canonical tradition” with “every skin, story, and the moment you experience”.

The developers explain that this will not be the blueprint for all of the major in-game events in future leagues. Rather, each year, the studio will move the event in different directions, offering a unique experience.

In addition, this clip describes a new game mode called Ultimate Spellbook. This mode describes creating a Bonker combo and new skins and themes coming up in the pipeline. For example, the Space Groove line really touched the fans, and the studio will “revisit” it in the future. Similarly, people love bee-themed looks, so many of them will also appear. However, Lunar Beasts didn’t hit as well as the studio expected, so next year there will be a whole new skinline to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Check out the LoL Pls clip above for a complete overview. Also, take a look at the League of Legends patch 11.14 notes to see what’s hot from next week’s PBE.

