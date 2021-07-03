Ghost Of Tsushima Price Breakdown: Director’s Cut





Ghost of Tsushima

Credit: Sucker Punch

The basic news is exciting. Ghost of Tsushima of Sucker Punchs, an open-world samurai adventure that has been acclaimed since 2020, has received a director’s cut along with major new story enhancements. That means you’ve got a new island to explore, new armor, a lip-sync for Japanese narration, and something suitable for one of the best games of the 2020s. But that’s the only more complicated news: it’s complicated. Buying Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is a difficult problem and is one of the best examples of the industry trying to figure out exactly how people buy games in this new era.

Advertising

Now let’s classify the pricing options. I wanted to be as detailed as possible for analysis rather than clarity.

$ 59.99: PS4 price for those who do not currently own Ghost of Tsushima $ 69.99: PS5 price for those who do not currently own Ghost of Tsushima $ 19.99: PS4 price for those who currently own Ghost of Tsushima. Can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility without PS5 upgrade $ 29.99: PS5 price for those who currently own Ghost of Tsushima $ 9.99: PS5 upgrade price for those who purchase the PS4 version of Director’s Cut

In other words, Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut is $ 59.99 for PS4 and $ 69.99 for PS5. The upgrade from Standard Edition to PS4 Director’s Cut is $ 19.99. The upgrade from Standard Edition to PS5 Director’s Cut costs $ 9.99 and can be paid alone or bundled with other upgrades for $ 29.99.

Basically, this is complicated for two reasons. One is that Sony treats the PS5 as a continuation of the PS4 from a system perspective, but treats the two machines as completely different platforms from a retail perspective. Second, the company is moving to charge $ 70 for PS5 first-party games. This creates more complex pricing when both generations are involved.

This is in contrast to Microsoft, which sees the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S as different consoles on the same Xbox platform. This includes the cloud and some PCs. This means that if you buy Microsoft’s first-party games, don’t buy a console-specific version. Instead, simply download either version of Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, depending on the console you’re downloading. It makes things easier on the retail side.

The permutation of this complex upgrade issue has been seen before and can last for at least another year, perhaps a couple of years. The PS4 is a very popular platform and could remain part of the conversation for a long time while more PS5s go wild: Sony’s upcoming first-person blockbuster Horizon : Both the Forbidden West and God of War sequels will be on the PS4, which means they are candidates for an equally confusing upgrade system.

