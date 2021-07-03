Google Products & Services Data Portfolio Review 2021





In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google Cloud continues to be one of the leading performers in the data market.

Google faces fierce competition from Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP and others and continues to expand its data offerings. Let’s take a look at some of the core data products in our large portfolio.

Google Cloud migration

Google Clouds migration allows you to migrate your database from on-premises, Google Compute Engine, and other clouds to CloudSQL. This process enables migration with minimal downtime.

The migration can be set up with just a few clicks and provides continuous source-to-destination data replication. It’s a fast process for businesses to move to Google Cloud.

The main functions are as follows.

Ease of use: A guided experience allows you to perform all steps. Serverless experience: There are no servers to provision, manage, or monitor, so large-scale data replication is uninterrupted. Open source and compatibility: Compatible with other systems such as MySQL and PostgreSQL. This allows you to migrate your data without any surprises. Google Cloud database

The Google Clouds database provides a central, secure location for managing your organization’s data, enabling real-time data analytics from anywhere.

According to Google, the database line is an opportunity to leverage database innovations that power Google’s own underlying business.

They offer a variety of features, including:

Bigtable: Manage billions of rows and manage a column database that can store single row data such as finance, marketing and IoT information. Firebase Real-Time Database: Provides the best real-time data service for processing simple datasets. Firestore: A more flexible and scalable NoSQL database option that helps you store more complex data. Google Cloud analytics

Multi-cloud analytics are fully managed, giving enterprises extensive access to high-performance analytics capabilities using real-time insights.

They provide a fast and accessible way for businesses to upgrade to a solution that is truly suitable for digital transformation.

This allows companies to solve problems such as dark data, silos, and delays that make it difficult to find data in their organization.

With Google Cloud behind you, users can extend their data and analytics capabilities to drive business decisions.

Use Case

The Google Clouds data portfolio is used by some of the world’s largest companies.

Google Cloud worked with Freedom Financial to help clients move from the monolithic, slow database they were using to the latest solutions, providing the speed and convenience of the cloud. This will allow Freedom Financial to extend its range of consumer products.

Prior to migration, the data was hosted through another provider with a complex on-premises architecture split into three units. Each unit used about 600GB of space divided into three clusters. This structure was difficult to upgrade and labor intensive, with each cluster affecting most of the engineering team.

Freedom Financial used Google’s migration service to deliver migration with minutes of downtime instead of hours.

According to the Freedoms Principal Engineer, everything was done from instructing DMS to dump and load it into a Cloud SQL instance until it was complete, and it was fully synced within 1213 hours. The water kicked off in the afternoon and by the time we returned the next morning it was complete. This was a big improvement as the water actually set aside a few days for this task.

AirAsia has become a data-first business using Google Cloud, enabling the ability to capture and analyze vast amounts of data in real time. To make the data as agile and innovative as possible, we used Google’s big data query solution to search and extract the data.

This allows you to collect and retrieve the data you want to visualize through Google Data Studio. This provided a fast and secure foundation for providing insights and extending new features.

user review

Google’s cloud products enjoy some of the most positive user ratings on the market.

For example, the Google Cloud SQL database has an average of 4 out of 5 stars on TrustRadius, and users appreciate its security, agility, and multi-platform recovery capabilities.

However, some users complain that they can further develop many areas of the solution and potentially improve their dashboard customization capabilities.

Industry recognition

Google data is recognized in many industry awards, including:

Gartner has nominated Google Cloud as the leader in the Magic Quadrant for cloud database management system 2020. Google has also been named the cloud leader for that analysis by Forrester Research, a 2019 streaming analysis report.

