Research partnership to investigate how scammers abuse FinTech innovation

Innovations in financial technology, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps and digital wallets, have introduced convenient new ways to execute financial transactions, but have also opened new doors for cybercriminals to use. ..

With that in mind, a newly announced three-year research partnership between the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Georgia State University’s Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group (EBCS) allows fraudsters to abuse online payments. Investigate the tactics and techniques you are using to do this.

“I don’t think it will affect Federal Reserve policy, but what it can do is influence the industry to take additional action through its ability to share data with existing locations. That’s it, “said Trish Supples, an expert in the highly targeted area of ​​retail payments. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank office. That is the goal. It’s about making this useful, amplifying the findings, and being able to influence and inform.

Supples told SC Media in an interview with EBCS director David Maimon. His research team investigates the tactics of cybercriminals operating on darknets and other encrypted channels, as well as the different types of scams that exist on different platforms and how they exist. Said. Evolve. [We will] Monitor as many encrypted platforms as you already have, increase your presence on other platforms, and use the tools we have and the approaches we have developed to identify trends. , He explained.

First and foremost, while known as the US central banking system and payment network operator, the Federal Reserve is also responsible for overseeing technology service providers and investigating payment system design and inherent risks.

Especially in Atlanta, there are strategic priorities focused on facilitating more secure payment innovation, Supples said. One of the Federal Reserve’s missions for payments is to promote safer, more resilient and efficient payment systems, thus giving them new technologies and many areas of their entire payment range. I am very interested in the possible impacts.

The EBCS, on the other hand, is made up of an interdisciplinary group of scholars, criminologists, sociologists, psychologists, computer scientists, and IT technology specialists, who discuss the effectiveness of policies against cybersecurity solutions and digital threats, and human behavior. Find out how it affects cybercrime. From the perspective of the victim and the perpetrator.

According to Maimon, it integrates an understanding of how tools work with an understanding of how humans in the ecosystem work. we [focus on] All these important junctions understand what works and what doesn’t, [and] It integrates knowledge of both technology and humans who interact with technology with the goal of actually guiding policies and promoting safer cyberspace.

In this study, P2P payments, mobile payments, digital wallets, central bank digital currencies, and other nationally sponsored cryptocurrencies that act as legal alternatives to the official national currencies, unlike Bitcoin and Monero. Take up the innovations of interest to. It also looks at cybercriminal activities related to circumventing the identity and authentication mechanisms of these innovations, such as synthetic identity development, identity theft, and account hijacking.

Perhaps researchers may reveal previously unknown or underreported plans. We believe that the value we bring at the end of the day is to identify when a trend emerges, but we will be able to identify it when a new type of scam emerges and warn the entire industry. I am. Maimon.

Such findings will undoubtedly prove useful to the entire financial services community.

Given the rapidly changing payment solutions and technologies around the world, we commend the Federal Reserve and Georgia State University for their efforts to better understand the new cyber risks associated with the reality of new payments. Steve Silberstein, CEO of FS-ISAC, said: To SC media.

A partnership between the GSU and the Federal Reserve System in Atlanta formed after Supple’s saw Maimon give a presentation on the dark web at an employee event.

If this is happening on the darknet and the EBCS to investigate this activity is readily available, the Federal Reserve will have a pipeline of what is happening in terms of trend visibility and that. Can it be used? Are you trying to inform some of our own work and research and help share it with the industry?

This resulted in a short pilot program between the two organizations designed to investigate the impact of COVID-19 on the criminal market surrounding US Treasury check fraud and SBA loan fraud. Pilots have been successful enough to justify the green light of longer-term cybercrime research.

EBCS’s past investigations include investigating the dangers and fraud of public Wi-Fi, and the progress of online fraud cases, including the use of social engineering tactics.

This partnership with Georgia State University will help the Federal Reserve and the entire payments industry understand fraud from different perspectives, leading to better solutions and operational practices for payment innovation, and the responsibility of the Federal Reserve’s payment operations. Cheryl Venable said: Online statement. This effort will leverage and advance the federal government’s expertise as a payment network operator, supervisor and researcher.

