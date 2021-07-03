Jim Whitehurst resigns as IBM president just 14 months after playing a role – TechCrunch





In today’s surprising announcement, IBM announced that Jim Whitehurst, who joined Red Hat’s contract, will resign as president just 14 months after taking over the role.

IBM didn’t give much detail as to why he resigned, but said he would help close the $ 34 billion Red Hat deal in 2018 and help integrate the two companies after the deal was closed. Recognized his important role. “Jim helped clarify IBM’s strategy, but it also helped IBM and Red Hat work together to ensure that technology platforms and innovations provide more value to our clients.” Said the company.

He remains a senior adviser to Krishna, but raises the question of why he leaves in that role after such a short time and what he intends to do next. Often, there is an agreement on how long key executives will stay after a deal of this size is closed. Maybe it’s just the end of the period and Whitehurst wants to move on, but some have seen him as a clear heir to Krishna. In that context, the move is surprising.

“I’m surprised because I’ve always thought Jim would be the next candidate for IBM CEO. Patrick Moorhead, founder and chief analyst at Moor Insight & Strategies, told TechCrunch.

Anyway, when Krishna is working to turn into a company that focuses primarily on hybrid cloud, it leaves a big hole in Krishna’s leadership team. Whitehurst has undoubtedly been in a position to help drive that change since his time at Red Hat through deep knowledge of the industry and trust in the open source community. He was not an easy replacement and the announcement did not mention who would play his role.

When IBM bought Red Hat for $ 34 billion in 2018, it brought a series of chain changes to both companies. The first Ginni Rometty resigned as IBM CEO and was taken over by Arvind Krishna. At the same time, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst was transferred to IBM as president, and longtime employee Paul Cormier was transferred to his role.

At the same time, the company also announced several other changes, including IBM’s longtime executive Bridget van Claringen announcing that she will also resign and resign from her role as senior vice president of the global market. did. Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President of IBM Cloud and Data Platforms, will replace Van Kraligen.

